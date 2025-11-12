Protesters Clash With Security At UN COP30 Climate Summit In Brazil

Minor injuries reported after activists and Indigenous groups confront security at Belem’s COP30 venue during UN climate talks.

COP30, UN climate talks, Belem Brazil, climate protest, Indigenous activists
Demonstrators protest for gender justice at the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Belem, Brazil. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • Protesters and security personnel clashed at the UN COP30 venue in Belem, Brazil.

  • Two security workers suffered minor injuries as activists tried to enter the site.

  • UN and Brazilian authorities confirmed the venue is secure and talks continue.

A brief confrontation erupted late on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, outside the main venue of the UN climate conference in Belem, Brazil, when a group of demonstrators tried to enter the restricted area. Two security personnel were slightly injured, and minor damage was reported, according to the United Nations.

“Earlier this evening, a group of protesters breached security barriers at the main entrance to the COP, causing minor injuries to two security staff, and minor damage to the venue,” UN Climate Change said in a statement. “Brazilian and UN security personnel took protective actions to secure the venue, following all established security protocols. Brazilian and UN authorities are investigating the incident. The venue is fully secured, and COP negotiations continue.”

The incident occurred as delegates and attendees were leaving for the day. Witnesses said two groups — some in yellow shirts and others in Indigenous clothing — moved towards the entrance, chanting and dancing.

Agustin Ocaña, mobilisation coordinator for youth with the Global Youth Coalition, said he was nearby and followed the crowd, as he recognised some friends among the Indigenous participants. He said it was unclear which group first pushed through the barriers, but that tensions rose when guards closed the doors and called for assistance.

Mr Ocaña said protesters were shouting, “They cannot decide for us without us,” reflecting ongoing frustrations about Indigenous participation in the talks. During the scuffle, he saw people from both sides striking each other with small plastic bins used for screening items near security points. One guard suffered a bleeding head wound, and he noticed two or three others with bruises.

He added that some Indigenous communities are angered by the heavy spending on COP30 infrastructure while many regions still lack support for education, healthcare and forest protection.

“They were not doing this because they were bad people. They're desperate trying to protect their land, the river,” he said. “It's important the world knows this is just a small piece of what can happen if we keep having these never-ending conversations about how we're going to protect the planet while we keep destroying it.”

(With inputs from PTI)

