Iranian Filmmakers And Artists Condemn Internet Blackout, Call It A Tool Of Repression

Iranian artists condemn internet blackout as repression.
Panahi and Rasoulof urge global monitoring.
Cinematographers vow to document protests.
Diaspora voices amplify calls for freedom.
Iranian filmmakers and artists have spoken out strongly against the ongoing internet blackout in Iran, describing it as a deliberate act of repression aimed at silencing protests and concealing state violence. According to The Guardian, prominent cultural figures say cutting communication has left citizens isolated at a moment of escalating unrest, prompting urgent calls for international attention and solidarity.
Iranian filmmakers warn blackout hides violence
In a joint statement shared on social media, filmmakers Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof said the blackout was being used to block both internal communication and contact with the outside world. They warned that such measures have historically been deployed to mask violent crackdowns on protesters. The filmmakers urged human rights groups, global media, and international bodies to help restore access to information and monitor events unfolding inside Iran, The Guardian reported.
The unrest has sparked a wider response from Iranian artists living in exile. Visual artist Soheila Sokhanvari described the situation as a revolution rather than a protest, calling on global media to amplify voices from within Iran. Actor Golshifteh Farahani also expressed solidarity, praising the protesters' resilience and sharing messages of support from abroad.
Panahi shares statement from Iranian cinematographers
Days before the joint post, Panahi shared a separate statement on Instagram on behalf of Iranian cinematographers, declaring support for protesters and condemning the use of lethal force against unarmed citizens. The statement described decades of corruption, inequality, and repression, and affirmed that filmmakers would continue documenting these moments and defending freedom of expression.
British-Iranian comedian Omid Djalili also told The News Agents podcast that he was using his platform to amplify footage and testimonies emerging despite restrictions, noting a visible shift in public resistance.