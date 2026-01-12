Iranian Filmmakers And Artists Condemn Internet Blackout, Call It A Tool Of Repression

Figures including Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof have urged global attention, as cultural voices unite in solidarity with Iranians demanding freedom.

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Filmmakers Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof
Filmmakers Jafar Panahi (L) and Mohammad Rasoulof (R) Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Iranian artists condemn internet blackout as repression.

  • Panahi and Rasoulof urge global monitoring.

  • Cinematographers vow to document protests.

  • Diaspora voices amplify calls for freedom.

Iranian filmmakers and artists have spoken out strongly against the ongoing internet blackout in Iran, describing it as a deliberate act of repression aimed at silencing protests and concealing state violence. According to The Guardian, prominent cultural figures say cutting communication has left citizens isolated at a moment of escalating unrest, prompting urgent calls for international attention and solidarity.

Iranian filmmakers warn blackout hides violence

In a joint statement shared on social media, filmmakers Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof said the blackout was being used to block both internal communication and contact with the outside world. They warned that such measures have historically been deployed to mask violent crackdowns on protesters. The filmmakers urged human rights groups, global media, and international bodies to help restore access to information and monitor events unfolding inside Iran, The Guardian reported.

The unrest has sparked a wider response from Iranian artists living in exile. Visual artist Soheila Sokhanvari described the situation as a revolution rather than a protest, calling on global media to amplify voices from within Iran. Actor Golshifteh Farahani also expressed solidarity, praising the protesters' resilience and sharing messages of support from abroad.

In this frame grab from footage circulating on social media shows protesters dancing and cheering around a bonfire as they take to the streets despite an intensifying crackdown as the Islamic Republic remains cut off from the rest of the world, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. - (UGC via AP)
Iran Claims Protests Are Under Control As Death Toll Mounts

BY Outlook News Desk

Panahi shares statement from Iranian cinematographers

Days before the joint post, Panahi shared a separate statement on Instagram on behalf of Iranian cinematographers, declaring support for protesters and condemning the use of lethal force against unarmed citizens. The statement described decades of corruption, inequality, and repression, and affirmed that filmmakers would continue documenting these moments and defending freedom of expression.

Related Content
Related Content

British-Iranian comedian Omid Djalili also told The News Agents podcast that he was using his platform to amplify footage and testimonies emerging despite restrictions, noting a visible shift in public resistance.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Warriorz Lose Three Wickets In 3 Balls

  2. India Vs England LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm-Up: Rain Stops Play In 2nd Innings | ENG 196/3 (34.3)

  3. Mohammad Rizwan’s BBL Nightmare Worsens After Being Retired Out Against Sydney Thunder - Video

  4. India Vs New Zealand: Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of ODI Series Due To Rib Injury; Check The All-Rounder's Replacement

  5. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Exploring Venues In Tamil Nadu And Kerala As Possible Alternatives - Reports

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open Super 750 Guide: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. BWF India Open Super 750 Preview: High Hopes, Tricky Draws Await Home Shuttlers

  3. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dignity, Discourse, And Academic Leadership In Public Life

  2. No Closure: Ankita Bhandari’s Family Seeks SC Monitored CBI Probe

  3. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  4. Champai Soren Says JMM Govt Conspiring To Wipe Out Tribals From Jharkhand

  5. Silence as Strategy? CPI(M) and the Normalisation Of Anti-Muslim Rhetoric

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  2. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  3. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  4. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  5. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

World News

  1. Sikh Procession In New Zealand Confronted By Haka Protest, ‘This Is Not India’ Slogans Raised

  2. Golden Globes 2026: Date, Time, Host, Nominees, Presenters And Streaming Details

  3. US Carries Out Large-Scale Airstrikes On Islamic State Targets In Syria

  4. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  5. Mississippi Man Charged With Killing Six, Including Child And Pastor

Latest Stories

  1. Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Witnesses Dip, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

  2. PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz Pay Tribute at Sabarmati Ashram, Inaugurates Kite Festival

  3. Amid Jana Nayagan Censor Row, Kamal Haasan Calls For 'Principled Relook' At Film Certification Process

  4. Patil Predicts Mahayuti Win In All 29 Maharashtra Civic Bodies

  5. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  6. Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

  7. Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Time, Rituals, Significance And Celebrations

  8. West Bengal BLO Found Dead In Murshidabad School; Family Alleges SIR Work Pressure