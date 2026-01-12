Iranian Filmmakers And Artists Condemn Internet Blackout, Call It A Tool Of Repression

Iranian filmmakers warn blackout hides violence

In a joint statement shared on social media, filmmakers Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof said the blackout was being used to block both internal communication and contact with the outside world. They warned that such measures have historically been deployed to mask violent crackdowns on protesters. The filmmakers urged human rights groups, global media, and international bodies to help restore access to information and monitor events unfolding inside Iran, The Guardian reported.