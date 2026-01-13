Iranians Turn To Musk’s Starlink To Bypass Internet Blackout Amid Protests: Report

Despite a nationwide communications shutdown during Iran’s protest crackdown, satellite internet via Starlink remains partially accessible, raising questions over digital control in conflict zones

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Blackout In Jammu after sound of blasts on Friday
Blackout In Jammu after sound of blasts on Friday Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Some Iranians continue accessing Elon Musk’s Starlink despite a government-imposed internet blackout during protests.

  • Experts say the satellite-based service remains “patchy but active,” even as Iran bans and penalises its use.

  • The episode highlights Starlink’s growing role as a geopolitical tool in global conflicts and civil unrest.

Some Iranians are reportedly using Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service to bypass a near-total communications blackout imposed by authorities amid a deadly crackdown on nationwide protests, according to a Reuters report.

Iranian officials have sharply curtailed internet access in recent days by shutting down fibre-optic networks and mobile services, a tactic frequently used during periods of unrest. However, Starlink, which delivers internet directly from low-earth orbit satellites, continues to function in parts of the country despite being officially banned.

Three users inside Iran told Reuters that Starlink remains accessible in certain regions, particularly in western and border areas. One user said dozens of people in his area were still online using the service. Internet monitoring group NetBlocks also confirmed residual connectivity, describing access as “patchy, but still there.”

Specialists suggest Iranian authorities may be attempting to jam Starlink terminals by overpowering satellite signals, though the effectiveness of such measures remains unclear. SpaceX, which operates Starlink, declined to comment, while Iranian officials could not be reached amid the ongoing outages.

The developments underscore Starlink’s growing role as a critical communications lifeline during geopolitical crises. The satellite service has previously been used extensively in Ukraine following Russia’s 2022 invasion, as well as in Myanmar and Sudan during prolonged internet shutdowns linked to conflict and political instability.

Related Content
Related Content

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he plans to speak with Elon Musk about restoring internet access in Iran, without explicitly referencing Starlink. Musk has previously confirmed that the service is active in Iran, stating in 2022 that around 100 terminals were operational in the country.

Following the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel last year, Iran’s parliament formally banned Starlink and introduced severe penalties for its use or distribution. Despite this, the continued availability of satellite internet highlights the limits of state control over digital communications in an increasingly connected world.

As governments tighten information flows during unrest, Starlink’s persistence once again raises broader questions about technology, sovereignty and power in modern conflicts.

If you want, I can also convert this into:

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Delhi Vs Vidarbha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 4th QF: Taide, Mokhade Start Steady|VID 16/0 (3.1)

  2. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 3rd QF: Tight Start From MP Bowlers|PUN 8/0 (4)

  3. Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement Plan After India Series

  4. RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Grace Harris Plays Blinder As Bengaluru Romp To Second Straight Win

  5. ICC Rejects Bangladesh's 'Complete Lie' About Security Concerns In India For T20 World Cup: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Lakshya Sen Vs Ayush Shetty Clash In New Delhi

  2. BWF India Open Super 750 Guide: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. BWF India Open Super 750 Preview: High Hopes, Tricky Draws Await Home Shuttlers

  4. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ringing Phones, Familiar Promises: Mumbai Candidates, Voters In Last Gear For BMC Polls

  2. Message From JeM Chief Warns Multiple Suicide Bombers Ready To Be Deployed

  3. Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted to AIIMS After Losing Consciousness Twice Over Weekend

  4. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  5. Thackerays Can’t Dictate My Movements, Says K Annamalai; Vows To Visit Mumbai Again

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  2. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  3. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  4. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  5. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

World News

  1. As Protests Continue, Will Trump Attack Iran?

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. US Justice Department Subpoenaed Federal Reserve, Opens Criminal Probe Against Powell

  4. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  5. Iranian Filmmakers And Artists Condemn Internet Blackout, Call It A Tool Of Repression

Latest Stories

  1. Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Witnesses Dip, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

  2. PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz Pay Tribute at Sabarmati Ashram, Inaugurates Kite Festival

  3. Amid Jana Nayagan Censor Row, Kamal Haasan Calls For 'Principled Relook' At Film Certification Process

  4. Patil Predicts Mahayuti Win In All 29 Maharashtra Civic Bodies

  5. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  6. Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

  7. Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Time, Rituals, Significance And Celebrations

  8. West Bengal BLO Found Dead In Murshidabad School; Family Alleges SIR Work Pressure