Iranians Turn To Musk’s Starlink To Bypass Internet Blackout Amid Protests: Report

Some Iranians continue accessing Elon Musk’s Starlink despite a government-imposed internet blackout during protests.
Experts say the satellite-based service remains “patchy but active,” even as Iran bans and penalises its use.
The episode highlights Starlink’s growing role as a geopolitical tool in global conflicts and civil unrest.
Some Iranians are reportedly using Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service to bypass a near-total communications blackout imposed by authorities amid a deadly crackdown on nationwide protests, according to a Reuters report.
Iranian officials have sharply curtailed internet access in recent days by shutting down fibre-optic networks and mobile services, a tactic frequently used during periods of unrest. However, Starlink, which delivers internet directly from low-earth orbit satellites, continues to function in parts of the country despite being officially banned.
Three users inside Iran told Reuters that Starlink remains accessible in certain regions, particularly in western and border areas. One user said dozens of people in his area were still online using the service. Internet monitoring group NetBlocks also confirmed residual connectivity, describing access as “patchy, but still there.”
Specialists suggest Iranian authorities may be attempting to jam Starlink terminals by overpowering satellite signals, though the effectiveness of such measures remains unclear. SpaceX, which operates Starlink, declined to comment, while Iranian officials could not be reached amid the ongoing outages.
The developments underscore Starlink’s growing role as a critical communications lifeline during geopolitical crises. The satellite service has previously been used extensively in Ukraine following Russia’s 2022 invasion, as well as in Myanmar and Sudan during prolonged internet shutdowns linked to conflict and political instability.
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he plans to speak with Elon Musk about restoring internet access in Iran, without explicitly referencing Starlink. Musk has previously confirmed that the service is active in Iran, stating in 2022 that around 100 terminals were operational in the country.
Following the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel last year, Iran’s parliament formally banned Starlink and introduced severe penalties for its use or distribution. Despite this, the continued availability of satellite internet highlights the limits of state control over digital communications in an increasingly connected world.
As governments tighten information flows during unrest, Starlink’s persistence once again raises broader questions about technology, sovereignty and power in modern conflicts.
