Paris Prosecutors Raid Elon Musk's X Offices In France

Cybercrime unit searches X's French premises with Europol support; Musk and ex-CEO summoned as investigation expands to deepfakes and Holocaust denial content

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
The raid relates to a probe opened in January 2025, following complaints about X's algorithm and the content it recommended. Photo: Markus Schreiber; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Paris cybercrime unit raided X's French offices with Europol assistance over ongoing probe into algorithm and content recommendations.

  • Investigation, opened January 2025, expanded July 2025 to cover sexually explicit deepfakes and Holocaust denial content on the platform.

  • Elon Musk and former X CEO Linda Yaccarino summoned for April hearings; prosecutor's office shifting communications to LinkedIn and Instagram.

Paris prosecutors are raiding the French offices of Elon Musk's social media platform X as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into the company's practices.

According to BBC, the Paris prosecutor's cyber-crime unit is leading the searches, with assistance from Europol. The prosecutor's office announced the operation in a statement posted on X.

The raid relates to a probe opened in January 2025, following complaints about X's algorithm and the content it recommended. BBC reported that the investigation was expanded in July 2025 after reports emerged of sexually explicit deepfakes and Holocaust denial content circulating on the platform.

The prosecutor's office stated that both Musk and former X chief executive officer Linda Yaccarino had been summoned to appear at hearings in April as part of the probe.

In its statement, the office said the operation formed part of efforts to ensure X complied with French laws.

X has yet to respond to the latest developments. BBC News has approached the company for comment.

X has previously described the investigation as an attack on free speech. It also called the widening of the probe "politically-motivated" and denied allegations that it had manipulated its algorithm.

The prosecutor's office also said it was leaving X and would communicate on LinkedIn and Instagram from now on.

(With inputs from BBC)

