Elon Musk Denies Links To Jeffrey Epstein After Files Show Email Exchanges

The comments came days after the Justice Department released a fresh set of files related to its investigation into Epstein. File Photo; Representative image
Elon Musk has denied any links to Jeffrey Epstein after newly released investigative files showed email correspondence between the two, rejecting claims that he attended Epstein’s parties, travelled on his private jet known as the “Lolita Express”, or visited his private island.

In a post on X on Monday (February 2, 2026), Mr. Musk said he had anticipated being targeted despite, he said, never having had any involvement with Epstein’s activities. “I knew that I would be smeared relentlessly, despite never having attended his parties or been on his ‘Lolita Express’ plane or set foot on his creepy island or done anything wrong at all,” he wrote.

The comments came days after the Justice Department released a fresh set of files related to its investigation into Epstein. The documents, made public on Friday (January 30, 2026), include references to a number of high-profile figures, among them U.S. President Donald Trump, former U.S. President, Bill Gates, English business magnate Richard Branson and Mr. Musk, amid unverified allegations and descriptions of contacts.

According to the files, there are multiple email exchanges between Epstein and Mr. Musk. One email from November 2012 shows Epstein asking Mr. Musk, “how many people will you be for the heli to island.” The records do not make clear whether any visit to the island ever took place.

In his post, Mr. Musk said he had supported the full release of the Epstein files and the prosecution of those responsible for child abuse, despite expecting criticism. “Nobody has fought harder for full release of the Epstein files and prosecutions of those who abused children more than I did, knowing full well that the legacy media, far-left propagandists and those who are actually guilty would: Admit nothing, Deny everything and Make counter-accusations against me,” he said.

He added that the accusations had caused him significant personal distress. “The extreme pain of being accused of being the opposite of who I am was worth it,” he wrote.

Mr. Musk also framed his stance as a moral obligation. “The strong must protect those cannot protect themselves, especially vulnerable children. I will gladly accept any amount of future pain to do more to protect kids and give them a chance to grow up and have happy lives,” the post said.

More than two decades after Epstein was first reported to police, the Justice Department has begun releasing its investigative material, renewing public scrutiny of Epstein’s network and the extent of his contacts with powerful figures.

(With inputs from The Hindu)

