Anurag Kashyap Named As ‘Bollywood Guy’ In Epstein Files, No Link To Alleged Crimes

Anurag Kashyap is named as “Bollywood guy” in Epstein Files.
Emails show no evidence of involvement or wrongdoing.
Filmmaker continues active work across films.
Anurag Kashyap’s name has surfaced in the recently released Epstein Files, where the filmmaker is referred to as a “Bollywood guy” in a set of email exchanges. The mention has drawn attention online, though the documents themselves offer no evidence linking Kashyap to any of Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activities.
The files were released by the US Department of Justice as part of a large disclosure of emails and correspondence connected to Epstein, the late convicted sex offender. The documents include references to several public figures from across the world, many of whom have no established connection to Epstein’s crimes.
How Anurag Kashyap is mentioned in The Epstein Files
According to reports, Anurag Kashyap’s name appears in email exchanges between Epstein and individuals including Giuseppe Bersani, Gino Yu and Ornella Corazza. In these emails, Kashyap is described as “a famous Bollywood director” and referred to as the “Bollywood guy”.
The correspondence reportedly discussed possible gatherings linked to workshops and congresses focused on Buddhism, technology, and medicine, including a proposed event in Shanghai. Kashyap’s name appears alongside other personalities such as Ben Goertzel, Bruce Damer, and DJ Spooky.
Importantly, the emails do not confirm Kashyap’s attendance at any event, nor do they suggest direct interaction with Epstein. There is also no indication that Kashyap was present at the locations mentioned.
No evidence of wrongdoing or association
The appearance of Kashyap’s name in the Epstein Files does not imply misconduct. There is currently no evidence placing Anurag Kashyap and Jeffrey Epstein at the same location or connecting the filmmaker to Epstein’s illegal activities.
The documents list Kashyap among several names mentioned in passing, without context of participation or involvement.
Anurag Kashyap’s Professional Work
On the work front, Anurag Kashyap was last seen directing Nishaanchi, which found appreciation post its OTT release. He is next set to appear as an actor in an upcoming bilingual film, continuing his work across cinema as a director and performer.