Anurag Kashyap Denies Any Connection With Epstein Files: 'I’ve No Clue About This'

Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's name surfaced in the Epstein Files
He is mentioned as the 'Bollywood guy' in email exchanges between Epstein and Giuseppe Bersani, Gino Yu, and Ornella Corazza.
Anurag has denied his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's name cropped up recently in the Jeffrey Epstein Files. As per reports, in a viral mail (unverified), he was referred to as “the Bollywood guy”. The Kennedy director was mentioned as “a famous Bollywood director” along with DJ Spooky, computer scientist Ben Goertzel, and researcher Bruce Damer. Kashyap has denied allegations linking him to Epstein files and labelled the claims as "clickbait."
Anurag Kashyap denies his involvement in Epstein Files
The email referred to Kashyap as the ‘Bollywood guy’ and ‘a Famous Bollywood director’, who had reportedly been linked to an event connected to Epstein held in Beijing in 2017.
Kashyap denied his connection to the event, saying he has no clue and called it "some random email."
“I’ve no clue about this. I get invitations as a speaker, about 15 a month. I rarely respond. Also, I have never been to Beijing in my life!,” he told HT City.
“It’s some random email, that’s self-explanatory. The click baits in my name are more popular than my films,” he added.
Anurag Kashyap's name in the Epstein Files
Reportedly, Kashyap's name appeared in email exchanges between Epstein and others, including Giuseppe Bersani, Gino Yu and Ornella Corazza. In the emails, there were discussions on gatherings, including an event in Shanghai. Kashyap was allegedly one of the expected guests at workshops on Buddhism, technology, and medicine.
However, the emails neither confirm Kashyap’s attendance at any of the events, nor do they prove his connection or interaction with Epstein.
Apart from Anurag, Mira Nair and Nandita Das' names have also surfaced in the Epstein Files, from the Indian film industry, but it doesn’t imply misconduct or close allegiance with Jeffrey Epstein.