Anurag Kashyap Denies Any Connection With Epstein Files: 'I’ve No Clue About This'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's name cropped up recently in the Jeffrey Epstein Files. As per reports, in a viral mail (unverified), he was referred to as “the Bollywood guy”. The Kennedy director was mentioned as “a famous Bollywood director” along with DJ Spooky, computer scientist Ben Goertzel, and researcher Bruce Damer. Kashyap has denied allegations linking him to Epstein files and labelled the claims as "clickbait."