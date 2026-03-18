10 Years Of Kapoor & Sons: The Uneasy, Ongoing Negotiation Of Being A Family

Rahul is the preferred one, the golden child because he is successful and more crucially, he is compliant with the family’s expectations. Like most such children, he grows up into an adult who learns to lie and hide himself better in front of his family than the other sibling. Arjun’s resentment stems from years of being measured against an impossible standard and blatant betrayal—for the longest time Arjun believes Rahul stole his first novel’s idea, only for Sunita to confess later that she gave his manuscript to Rahul because she never took Arjun’s ambitions seriously. Love, here, is unevenly distributed not because one child deserves it more, but because one is easier to love.