Netflix Unveils First Look At Scooby-Do Live-Action Series

Netflix has revealed a glimpse at the upcoming Scooby-Do live-action series.
Anticipation surrounds the new avatar of the beloved character.
The series drops on the streamer in 2027.
Netflix has offered a first look at the dog set to play Scooby-Doo in its highly anticipated live-action remake. Scooby-Doo has been ruling the cultural imagination for over fifty years, shifting between theatrical outings, spinoff series and straight-to-home releases.
Scooby-Doo: Origins takes things in a new direction, bringing the iconic mystery-solving dog into live action for the very first time.The series is being created by Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg for the streamer, with production currently underway. Set during their final summer at camp, the narrative follows old friends Shaggy and Daphne as they become entangled in a supernatural mystery surrounding a lost, lonely Great Dane puppy. The duo is soon joined by the pragmatic, scientific townie Velma and the handsome new kid Freddy, pulling the entire group into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose their secrets.
A newly released trailer for the 2027 series shows the iconic mystery-solving pup wandering through woodland before crossing paths with Shaggy, played by Tanner Hagen. The Mystery Inc. gang will comprise Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley, and Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake. Netflix shared another early first look at them in April. Paul Walter Hauser is also set to appear in the series in an undisclosed role.
The eight-episode series will see the quartet attempt to solve a case that involves an adorable Great Dane puppy. Created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears, the Scooby-Doo! franchise was launched in 1969 with the pair’s first animated series Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! for then-Hanna-Barbera, which was later absorbed into Warner Bros. Animation.