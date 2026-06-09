Netflix Unveils First Look At Scooby-Do Live-Action Series

Scooby-Doo: Origins takes things in a new direction, bringing the iconic mystery-solving dog into live action for the very first time.The series is being created by Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg for the streamer, with production currently underway. Set during their final summer at camp, the narrative follows old friends Shaggy and Daphne as they become entangled in a supernatural mystery surrounding a lost, lonely Great Dane puppy. The duo is soon joined by the pragmatic, scientific townie Velma and the handsome new kid Freddy, pulling the entire group into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose their secrets.