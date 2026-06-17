New K-Drama Releases: Husbands In Action, Colony And Must-Watch Finales

This week's K-drama releases blend heartfelt romances, thrillers and long-awaited finales.
Doctor on the Edge and Husbands in Action headline the latest Korean OTT arrivals.
Meanwhile, Colony brings Yeon Sang-ho's action-horror spectacle to Indian cinemas.
The latest K-drama releases this week offer plenty to keep fans occupied. While viewers prepare to bid farewell to beloved series such as My Royal Nemesis and The Legend of Kitchen Soldier, several ongoing dramas are raising the stakes with new episodes. From heartwarming medical romances and campus love stories to action-packed thrillers and a highly anticipated theatrical release, Korean entertainment is delivering another packed week across streaming platforms and cinemas.
K-dramas streaming this week:
1. Doctor on the Edge
Where to watch: Disney+
New episodes: Episode 5 on June 15 and Episode 6 on June 16
Lee Jae Wook returns to the small screen in this medical romance set on a remote island where a public health doctor and a dedicated nurse find themselves reassigned. As they care for the local community and uncover the hidden stories of the island's residents, an unexpected connection begins to grow between them. Balancing heartfelt moments with light humour, Doctor on the Edge continues to charm viewers with its warm portrayal of compassion and second chances.
2. Husbands in Action (Netflix)
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: June 19
This action-comedy offers an unconventional buddy dynamic when detective Chung Sik is forced to team up with his ex-wife's current husband, Min Seok, after she is kidnapped. As the unlikely pair race against time to rescue her, they become entangled in a dangerous gang war triggered by the collapse of a powerful drug syndicate. Blending high-stakes action with sharp comedic moments, Husbands in Action looks set to be one of Netflix's most entertaining Korean releases this month.
3. Our Happy Days
Where to watch: KBS
New episodes: Episodes 54 to 58 on June 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19
This long-running family drama follows multiple generations striving to take control of their own lives and define happiness on their own terms. Alongside the larger family narrative, the series explores an unlikely romance between a meticulous architect and an enthusiastic AI developer whose personalities constantly clash. Its blend of emotional storytelling and everyday humour has made it a comforting watch for audiences.
4. Love Class 3
Where to watch: Channel K, Prime Video and Viki
New episodes: Episode 7 on June 18 and Episode 8 on June 19
The latest chapter in the popular BL campus romance series follows four aspiring K-pop trainees chasing their dreams while navigating complicated emotions behind the scenes. With friendships deepening and romantic tensions escalating, the pressures of training and public scrutiny threaten to derail their ambitions. Love Class 3 continues to resonate with viewers through its mix of youthful energy and heartfelt relationships.
K-drama finales to catch before they end:
5. My Royal Nemesis
Where to watch: Streaming platform as per region
Final episodes: This week
The historical romance starring Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun reaches its conclusion this week. Over the course of its run, the drama has built a loyal fan base through its blend of political intrigue, palace rivalries and simmering romance. Fans can expect emotional resolutions and a few final surprises as the story heads towards its finale.
6. The Legend of Kitchen Soldier
Where to watch: Streaming platform as per region
Final episodes: This week
Park Ji Hoon's fantasy drama also wraps up this week, bringing its unusual mix of culinary competition, action and heartfelt storytelling to a close. The series has earned praise for its imaginative premise and charismatic performances, making its final episodes a must-watch for fans.
Korean theatrical release of the week:
7. Colony
Where to watch: In cinemas across India
Release date: June 19.
One of the biggest Korean releases arriving in Indian cinemas this week, Colony marks the latest feature from acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho. Starring Ji Chang-wook, Jun Ji-hyun and Koo Kyo-hwan, the action-horror film unfolds in a world grappling with an unsettling threat that pushes its characters to the edge of survival. With Yeon Sang-ho behind the camera, expectations are naturally high for a film that promises large-scale action and psychological tension in equal measure.