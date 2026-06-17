New K-Drama Releases: Husbands In Action, Colony And Must-Watch Finales

From the emotional highs of Doctor on the Edge to the final episodes of My Royal Nemesis, this week's K-drama releases bring fresh stories, long-awaited finales and a major Korean film arriving in cinemas.

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
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New K-Drama Releases This Week Photo: IMDb
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • This week's K-drama releases blend heartfelt romances, thrillers and long-awaited finales.

  • Doctor on the Edge and Husbands in Action headline the latest Korean OTT arrivals.

  • Meanwhile, Colony brings Yeon Sang-ho's action-horror spectacle to Indian cinemas.

The latest K-drama releases this week offer plenty to keep fans occupied. While viewers prepare to bid farewell to beloved series such as My Royal Nemesis and The Legend of Kitchen Soldier, several ongoing dramas are raising the stakes with new episodes. From heartwarming medical romances and campus love stories to action-packed thrillers and a highly anticipated theatrical release, Korean entertainment is delivering another packed week across streaming platforms and cinemas.

K-dramas streaming this week:

1. Doctor on the Edge

Where to watch: Disney+

New episodes: Episode 5 on June 15 and Episode 6 on June 16

Lee Jae Wook returns to the small screen in this medical romance set on a remote island where a public health doctor and a dedicated nurse find themselves reassigned. As they care for the local community and uncover the hidden stories of the island's residents, an unexpected connection begins to grow between them. Balancing heartfelt moments with light humour, Doctor on the Edge continues to charm viewers with its warm portrayal of compassion and second chances.

2. Husbands in Action (Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: June 19

This action-comedy offers an unconventional buddy dynamic when detective Chung Sik is forced to team up with his ex-wife's current husband, Min Seok, after she is kidnapped. As the unlikely pair race against time to rescue her, they become entangled in a dangerous gang war triggered by the collapse of a powerful drug syndicate. Blending high-stakes action with sharp comedic moments, Husbands in Action looks set to be one of Netflix's most entertaining Korean releases this month.

New K-Drama Releases This Week: My Royal Nemesis And More - IMDb
New K-Drama Releases This Week: My Royal Nemesis, Doctor on the Edge And More Await

BY Aishani Biswas

3. Our Happy Days

Where to watch: KBS

New episodes: Episodes 54 to 58 on June 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19

This long-running family drama follows multiple generations striving to take control of their own lives and define happiness on their own terms. Alongside the larger family narrative, the series explores an unlikely romance between a meticulous architect and an enthusiastic AI developer whose personalities constantly clash. Its blend of emotional storytelling and everyday humour has made it a comforting watch for audiences.

4. Love Class 3

Where to watch: Channel K, Prime Video and Viki

New episodes: Episode 7 on June 18 and Episode 8 on June 19

The latest chapter in the popular BL campus romance series follows four aspiring K-pop trainees chasing their dreams while navigating complicated emotions behind the scenes. With friendships deepening and romantic tensions escalating, the pressures of training and public scrutiny threaten to derail their ambitions. Love Class 3 continues to resonate with viewers through its mix of youthful energy and heartfelt relationships.

K-drama finales to catch before they end:

5. My Royal Nemesis

Where to watch: Streaming platform as per region

Final episodes: This week

The historical romance starring Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun reaches its conclusion this week. Over the course of its run, the drama has built a loyal fan base through its blend of political intrigue, palace rivalries and simmering romance. Fans can expect emotional resolutions and a few final surprises as the story heads towards its finale.

6. The Legend of Kitchen Soldier

Where to watch: Streaming platform as per region

Final episodes: This week

Park Ji Hoon's fantasy drama also wraps up this week, bringing its unusual mix of culinary competition, action and heartfelt storytelling to a close. The series has earned praise for its imaginative premise and charismatic performances, making its final episodes a must-watch for fans.

Korean theatrical release of the week:

New K-Drama Releases This Week - IMDb
New K-Drama Releases This Week: Doctor On The Edge, The Lie We Lived In Lead The Way

BY Aishani Biswas

7. Colony

Where to watch: In cinemas across India

Release date: June 19.

One of the biggest Korean releases arriving in Indian cinemas this week, Colony marks the latest feature from acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho. Starring Ji Chang-wook, Jun Ji-hyun and Koo Kyo-hwan, the action-horror film unfolds in a world grappling with an unsettling threat that pushes its characters to the edge of survival. With Yeon Sang-ho behind the camera, expectations are naturally high for a film that promises large-scale action and psychological tension in equal measure.

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