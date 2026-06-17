New K-Drama Releases: Husbands In Action, Colony And Must-Watch Finales

This action-comedy offers an unconventional buddy dynamic when detective Chung Sik is forced to team up with his ex-wife's current husband, Min Seok, after she is kidnapped. As the unlikely pair race against time to rescue her, they become entangled in a dangerous gang war triggered by the collapse of a powerful drug syndicate. Blending high-stakes action with sharp comedic moments, Husbands in Action looks set to be one of Netflix's most entertaining Korean releases this month.