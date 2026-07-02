KPop Demon Hunters Star Arden Cho Marries Christopher Lee In Romantic Florence Wedding Blending Korean Traditions

Arden Cho married Christopher Lee during a romantic multi-day Florence wedding celebration.
Korean hanbok and traditional pyebaek ceremony honoured the couple's cultural heritage beautifully.
KPop Demon Hunters star continues producing Perfect Girl after Netflix animation success.
KPop Demon Hunters star Arden Cho has officially tied the knot with orthopaedic surgeon Christopher Lee, celebrating their wedding with a picturesque multi-day ceremony in Florence, Italy. Best known for voicing Rumi in Netflix's animated hit, Cho shared glimpses of the intimate celebration, where Korean traditions blended beautifully with the charm of Tuscany. The couple, who kept much of their relationship private, were surrounded by close family and friends during the festivities.
Arden Cho and Christopher Lee's love story
Arden and Christopher first met through a dating app before dating for several years. Their relationship reached a new milestone when Christopher proposed during a trip to Maui in March 2025.
Speaking to People about choosing Florence as their wedding destination, Cho said that Italy held a special place in their relationship. It was shared by the actor that Florence was where she realised Christopher was "her person", while the couple also wanted their loved ones to enjoy the celebration as a relaxed holiday filled with memorable moments.
Wedding hurdles and Korean traditions
The celebrations were not without unexpected challenges. Days before the wedding, several important pieces of luggage went missing during transit before eventually arriving in time. Flight disruptions also delayed members of Christopher's family, prompting the couple to hold an intimate midnight pyebaek, the traditional Korean ceremony welcoming the bride into the groom's family.
A severe heatwave in Florence forced planners to adjust the outdoor ceremony, moving it to the evening while ensuring guests remained comfortable with additional cooling arrangements.
The wedding photographs also drew attention online, with Arden and Christopher wearing elegant Korean hanbok during parts of the celebrations, paying tribute to their heritage alongside the Italian setting.
Away from her wedding celebrations, Arden continues to enjoy the success of KPop Demon Hunters, where she voices protagonist Rumi. She is also producing the upcoming K-pop psychological thriller Perfect Girl, while fans continue to celebrate both her professional achievements and the beginning of this new chapter in her personal life.