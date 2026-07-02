KPop Demon Hunters Star Arden Cho Marries Christopher Lee In Romantic Florence Wedding Blending Korean Traditions

KPop Demon Hunters star Arden Cho has officially tied the knot with orthopaedic surgeon Christopher Lee, celebrating their wedding with a picturesque multi-day ceremony in Florence, Italy. Best known for voicing Rumi in Netflix's animated hit, Cho shared glimpses of the intimate celebration, where Korean traditions blended beautifully with the charm of Tuscany. The couple, who kept much of their relationship private, were surrounded by close family and friends during the festivities.