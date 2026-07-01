Singer Jang Yoon-jung Dissociates From Mother Amid Fraud Allegations

Jang Yoon-jung has distanced herself from her mother.
Her mother used her name in fraudulent negotiations.
The mother-daughter duo has been embroiled in dispute for years.
A formal fraud complaint was filed against Yook, the mother of South Korean singer Jang Yoon-jung. The legal filing alleges that Yook used the name of her famous daughter to scam victims out of hundreds of millions of won. TN Entertainment released an immediate statement following the allegations. The agency stated that the singer has no connection to the financial activities of her mother.
Details Of The Allegations
The victims claim that Yook borrowed large sums of money under the pretense of funding business ventures. She allegedly leveraged her status as the mother of a top trot star to secure the capital from unsuspecting individuals. The legal complaint filed by the victims outlines the precise mechanics of the fraud. It details how the familial connection was exploited to extract the funds. Yook allegedly coaxed a victim to invest money by claiming that she could churn profits through the TV audition program 'Miss Trot,' in which Jang Yoon Jung appeared.
A History Of Discord
The singer has navigated severe financial estrangement from her family in the past. In 2013, Jang revealed that her mother and brother squandered her entire 10-year savings. This financial mismanagement left her with massive debt and caused a permanent family rift. During an appearance on 'Healing Camp, Aren't You Happy,' the singer revealed that her parents' divorce proceedings led her to discover to her horror that her entire fortune had disappeared and that she had been left with debts tantamount to hundreds of millions of won. Her mother and younger brother denied squandering her assets, claiming instead that they had lost contact with Jang after she left home. Yook carries a prior criminal record for similar offences. In 2018, she was sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding an acquaintance of 400mn KRW.
Now, Jang Yoon-jung has issued a statement, reiterating, "I have absolutely never directly contacted my mother for decades." Although Jang Yoon-jung had previously denied to comment on any matters related to her mother, she stepped forward this time out of concern that another victim might emerge.