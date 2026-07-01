Singer Jang Yoon-jung Dissociates From Mother Amid Fraud Allegations

The singer has navigated severe financial estrangement from her family in the past. In 2013, Jang revealed that her mother and brother squandered her entire 10-year savings. This financial mismanagement left her with massive debt and caused a permanent family rift. During an appearance on 'Healing Camp, Aren't You Happy,' the singer revealed that her parents' divorce proceedings led her to discover to her horror that her entire fortune had disappeared and that she had been left with debts tantamount to hundreds of millions of won. Her mother and younger brother denied squandering her assets, claiming instead that they had lost contact with Jang after she left home. Yook carries a prior criminal record for similar offences. In 2018, she was sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding an acquaintance of 400mn KRW.