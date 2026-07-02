100 Days of Lies Teaser: Kim Yoo Jung And Park Jinyoung Lead Dangerous Spy Romance In 1932 Gyeongseong

100 Days of Lies follows an undercover spy mission set across 16 gripping episodes.
Kim Yoo Jung and Park Jinyoung headline tvN's ambitious historical romance thriller together.
The teaser previews espionage, forbidden romance and resistance during Korea's Japanese occupation.
The first teaser for 100 Days of Lies has finally arrived, offering a tense glimpse into a world where love and espionage collide. Starring Kim Yoo Jung and GOT7's Park Jinyoung, the upcoming historical K-drama unfolds in 1932 Gyeongseong during Korea's Japanese occupation. The teaser introduces secret missions, hidden identities and a romance that could jeopardise everything as both leads find themselves caught between duty and survival.
100 Days of Lies teaser introduces a high-stakes mission
The story follows Lee Ga Kyeong, played by Kim Yoo Jung, a talented pickpocket determined to earn enough money to leave for America. Her plans change after she is recruited by the resistance group Gugukdan and sent undercover as a translator inside the Japanese Government-General for a dangerous 100-day mission.
There she encounters Kim Tae Woong, portrayed by Park Jinyoung, who has returned to Joseon after spending years abroad as the adopted son of a powerful Japanese official. Although he appears loyal to the administration, the teaser hints that he is hiding secrets that could reshape both his fate and Lee Ga Kyeong's mission.
Kim Yoo Jung and Park Jinyoung lead an impressive ensemble
The teaser also introduces Kim Hyun Joo as sniper Yoo So Ran, Lee Moo Saeng as American journalist Yoo Philip and Jin Sun Kyu as the ruthless Sato Shinichi. The production recreates 1932 Gyeongseong with detailed period sets, bustling streets and striking visuals, creating an atmosphere filled with tension and uncertainty.
The series marks the first collaboration between director Yoo In Shik, known for Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Dr. Romantic, and writer Ryu Bo Ri of Do You Like Brahms?. Their combination of emotional storytelling and suspense has already fuelled excitement among K-drama fans.
The teaser was released exactly 100 days before the show's launch, with the 16-episode series set to premiere this October. It will air every Saturday and Sunday on tvN before streaming globally on Netflix, where it is expected to become one of the platform's biggest Korean releases of the season.