New K-Drama Releases This Week: Doctor On The Edge, The Lie We Lived In Lead The Way

Lee Jae Wook returns to the small screen with Doctor on the Edge, a medical romance that trades city life for a remote island setting and plenty of heart.
This week's new K-drama releases cover a wide range of genres, from fantasy romance in My Royal Nemesis to action-packed school drama Teach You a Lesson and the thriller BL The Lie We Lived In.
While new series make their debut, fan favourites such as Love Class 3 and My Royal Nemesis continue their run, with several ongoing dramas also heading towards their finales.
The new K-drama releases this week offer a little bit of everything. From Lee Jae Wook's long-awaited return in a heartwarming medical romance to fantasy comedies, thriller BL dramas and ongoing fan favourites, the Korean drama slate for June 1-7 is packed with fresh stories. Whether you're looking for romance, suspense or a comforting coming-of-age tale, these new Korean dramas deserve a spot on your watchlist.
New K-dramas premiering this week:
1. Doctor on the Edge
Where to Watch: Disney+
Release Date: June 1, 2026
Lee Jae Wook headlines this medical rom-com as a talented plastic surgeon who is sent to a remote island to complete his mandatory public service. Far from the comforts of city life, he finds himself caring for villagers while confronting personal trauma tied to the sea. Alongside a nurse carrying secrets of her own, he slowly discovers compassion, community and unexpected romance.
2. Teach You a Lesson
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: June 5, 2026
School dramas rarely arrive with this much bite. The series follows a government-backed task force tasked with restoring order in troubled schools plagued by violence, corruption and power struggles. Combining action, social commentary and high-stakes confrontations, this one looks set to be among the month's most talked-about releases.
3. The Lie We Lived In
Where to Watch: Viki
Release Date: June 5, 2026
This thriller BL drama centres on a contract killer whose latest assignment becomes complicated after an unexpected encounter with a detective. As their lives become increasingly intertwined, trust, deception and forbidden feelings begin to blur the line between hunter and hunted. The premise mixes crime thriller tension with emotional vulnerability, making it one of the week's most intriguing new arrivals.
4. My Royal Nemesis
Where to Watch: Netflix
New Episodes: June 5 and June 6
Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun continue to charm viewers in this fantasy rom-com. A notorious Joseon-era villainess trapped in the body of a struggling modern actress finds herself locked in a constant battle of wills with an arrogant chaebol heir. The series balances comedy, romance and fish-out-of-water chaos surprisingly well.
5. Love Class 3
Where to Watch: Channel K, Prime Video, Viki
New Episodes: June 4 and June 5
The latest chapter of the popular BL romance follows aspiring K-pop trainees whose professional ambitions become tangled with personal feelings. Set against the pressure-cooker environment of the idol industry, the series continues to explore friendship, ambition and young love.
6. Our Happy Days
Where to Watch: KBS
New Episodes: June 2-6
This family romance drama continues its multi-generational story about love, ambition and second chances. At its centre is an architect and an AI developer whose unlikely romance unfolds amid family expectations and personal challenges. Warm, comforting and easy to watch, it remains a dependable weekday drama.