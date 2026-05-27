K-Drama Releases This Week: Reborn Rookie, Love Class 3 And More Stories Await

7 new K-drama releases this week bring romance, fantasy, and heartfelt family stories together.
Reborn Rookie and Love Class 3 headline the week with fresh energy and fan buzz.
Alongside new premieres, several beloved Korean dramas are preparing emotional farewells.
New K-drama releases this week arrive with a mix of fresh beginnings and emotional endings. While Lee Jun Young makes his anticipated return with Reborn Rookie, viewers will also be preparing to say goodbye to several fan favourites nearing their finales. Romance, fantasy, family drama and campus love stories dominate the week, proving once again that K-dramas rarely stay confined to a single mood or genre.
There is something quietly satisfying about a K-drama week that balances debuts with farewells. Some stories are only just opening their doors, while others are preparing one final emotional punch.
New Romance And Fantasy K-Dramas Releasing This Week:
1. Love Class 3
Where to Watch: Channel K, Prime Video and Viki.
Release Date: May 28
The third instalment of the beloved BL campus series moves beyond classroom tension into the demanding world of K-pop training. Four ambitious trainees find themselves caught between survival-show competition and deeply personal emotions, where dreams and forbidden romance begin colliding. For returning fans, the familiar emotional pull remains intact while the setting grows more ambitious.
2. Reborn Rookie
Where to Watch: Viki
Release Date: May 30
Lee Jun Young headlines this fantasy drama with an unusual body-swap premise. A powerful corporate chairman suddenly finds himself trapped inside the body of a young football player and forced to begin life again from the bottom of his own company ladder. Equal parts identity crisis and workplace reinvention, the series promises humour, emotional tension and second-chance storytelling.
3. The Legend of Kitchen Soldier
Where to Watch: Viki
Release Date: Episode 5 – May 25 | Episode 6 – May 26
Military life rarely meets fantasy comedy this comfortably. The Legend of Kitchen Soldier follows a struggling recruit who joins the army as a cook only to discover a mysterious quest system guiding his transformation into a culinary legend. Beneath the humour and gaming-inspired setup sits a story about self-worth and buried truths.
4. Azure Spring
Where to Watch: Channel K, Prime Video
Release Date: Episode 5 – May 25 | Episode 6 – May 26
Softer in tone but emotionally resonant, Azure Spring explores healing through coastal life and companionship. Yeri and Kang Sang Jun play two young people weighed down by different fears who choose life as divers in Haenam-gun. The sea becomes less of a backdrop and more of a quiet emotional language connecting them.
5. Our Happy Days
Where to Watch: KBS
Release Date: Episodes 40–44 dropping May 25–29
Daily dramas often thrive on familiarity and emotional comfort, and Our Happy Days embraces both. The family romance revolves around interconnected lives and one unexpectedly comic pairing between a sharp architect and a clumsy AI developer. Its multi-generational lens gives the drama warmth without losing dramatic tension.
6. Cabbage Your Life
Where to Watch: KBS
Release Date: Episode 10 Finale – May 28
One of this week’s most notable endings, Cabbage Your Life turns rural displacement into a gentle family dramedy. What begins as resistance to village life slowly evolves into acceptance, reshaping a family that once clung tightly to urban privilege. Its emotional strength lies in everyday transformation rather than dramatic spectacle.
7. Absolute Value of Romance
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: Episodes 15–16 Finale – May 29
Few teen rom-coms embrace chaos as enthusiastically as this one. Following a shy student whose BL fiction starts colliding with real life, the drama balances awkward comedy with genuine affection. With the finale approaching, the blurred lines between fantasy and reality are expected to reach their most entertaining point.