IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan Holds On To Orange Cap Despite Ugly Hit Wicket, Bhuvneshwar Keeps Purple Cap After Qualifier 1

Rajat Patidar’s blistering unbeaten 93 powered RCB to a record-breaking 254/5 in Qualifier 1
The Gujarat Titans crumbled under pressure, collapsing to 162 all out against a disciplined RCB bowling attack
With this dominant 92-run victory, RCB secured their spot in the IPL 2026 final, while the Titans move to Qualifier 2
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) delivered a statement performance in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026, crushing the Gujarat Titans by 92 runs at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala to secure their spot in the final. Batting first, RCB posted a monumental 254/5—the highest total in IPL playoff history—fueled by a spectacular, unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls from captain Rajat Patidar.
RCB’s innings was a masterclass in aggressive intent. While Virat Kohli (43 off 25) and Devdutt Padikkal (30 off 19) set a brisk pace, it was Patidar who truly dismantled the Titans' attack. After surviving two early drops, the skipper hit his stride, smashing nine towering sixes and five boundaries.
A pivotal 95-run partnership with Krunal Pandya (43 off 28) helped RCB plunder 114 runs off the final six overs, effectively taking the game away from Gujarat.
Facing a daunting target of 255, the Titans’ chase never gained momentum. The collapse began in the Powerplay itself, with RCB's pace battery—led by Jacob Duffy (3/39) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/28)—tearing through the top order.
The dismissal of Sai Sudharsan, who was unluckily ruled hit-wicket after his bat slipped from his hands, set the tone for a disastrous start. By the end of the first six overs, Gujarat had slumped to a humiliating 51/5.
Despite the carnage, impact player Rahul Tewatia waged a solitary battle for the Titans. He showcased his characteristic fighting spirit, smashing a defiant 68 off 43 balls to inject some respectability into the score. However, with the required run rate soaring beyond reach, his efforts proved insufficient.
Krunal Pandya eventually wrapped up the tail, bowling Gujarat out for 162 in 19.3 overs. The win marks RCB's second consecutive appearance in the IPL final, leaving the Titans to regroup for Qualifier 2.
The individual leaderboards have seen minimal shifts at the very top following this high-scoring encounter.
Orange Cap Leaderboard After Qualifier 1
Sai Sudharsan (GT) continues to lead the Orange Cap race with 652 runs from 15 matches at a strike rate of 157.92. His teammate Shubman Gill remains second with 618 runs at a strike rate of 159.00. Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) holds the third spot with 606 runs at a strike rate of 159.00, while Virat Kohli (RCB) climbed to fourth, reaching the 600-run mark for the season with a strike rate of 164.00. KL Rahul (DC) rounds out the top five with 593 runs and a strike rate of 174.00.
Purple Cap Leaderboard After Qualifier 1
In the race for the Purple Cap, the top two positions are locked in a tight stalemate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) and Kagiso Rabada (GT) are tied at 26 wickets each, with Bhuvneshwar maintaining an economy of 8.00 and Rabada at 9.00. Jofra Archer (RR) holds the third position with 21 wickets at an economy of 8.00, followed by Anshul Kamboj (CSK), who also has 21 wickets at an economy of 10.00. Rashid Khan (GT) completes the list with 19 wickets at an economy of 8.00.