IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan Holds On To Orange Cap Despite Ugly Hit Wicket, Bhuvneshwar Keeps Purple Cap After Qualifier 1

In the race for the Purple Cap, the top two positions are locked in a tight stalemate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) and Kagiso Rabada (GT) are tied at 26 wickets each, with Bhuvneshwar maintaining an economy of 8.00 and Rabada at 9.00. Jofra Archer (RR) holds the third position with 21 wickets at an economy of 8.00, followed by Anshul Kamboj (CSK), who also has 21 wickets at an economy of 10.00. Rashid Khan (GT) completes the list with 19 wickets at an economy of 8.00.