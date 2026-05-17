IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan Takes Top Spot In Orange Cap Standings; Bhuvneshwar Retains First Position In Purple Cap List

Summary of this article
KKR defeated GT in a high-scoring encounter
KKR vs GT clash propelled Gujarat's Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill to the top two spots in the Orange Cap standings.
Despite going wicketless, Kagiso Rabada held onto his second-place spot in the Purple Cap race
The high-scoring blockbuster at Eden Gardens between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) completely electrified the tournament, triggering a monumental shift at the absolute peak of the individual leaderboards.
Batting first, KKR posted a mammoth 247/2 on the back of Finn Allen’s blistering 35-ball 93. Despite a valiant chase from the Titans anchored by Shubman Gill’s majestic 85, Gujarat were restricted to 218/4. Sunil Narine turned the game firmly in the hosts' favor, finishing with restrictive figures of 2/29 to hand Kolkata a critical 29-run victory and rewrite the individual standings.
The match served as a direct battleground for the Orange Cap, as the star-studded Gujarat Titans top order completely took over the peak positions. Opener Sai Sudharsan clutched the number one spot on the leaderboard after a brilliant 28-ball 53, swelling his season tally to 554 runs.
Right on his heels is his captain, Shubman Gill, whose fighting 85-run knock elevated him to second place with 552 runs. On the bowling front, GT’s premier speedster Kagiso Rabada went wicketless while conceding 40 runs, but his immense consistency throughout the tournament kept him firm at the second spot in the Purple Cap race.
For KKR, Kartik Tyagi could not add to his tally after a heavy outing, but he remains hovering just outside the elite inner circle of the wicket-taking charts.
Orange Cap Standings After Match 60
The reshuffled top five of the Orange Cap leaderboard presents a fascinating mix of consistency and raw power. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s powerhouse Heinrich Klaasen slips to the third spot with 508 runs, boasting an average of 50.80 and an imposing strike rate of 153.93.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru maestro Virat Kohli holds the fourth position, having accumulated 484 runs at a stellar strike rate of 165.00. Rounding off the top five is the explosive Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who continues to terrify bowling lineups with 481 runs while operating at an unmatched, jaw-dropping tournament strike rate of 209.13.
Purple Cap Standings After Match 60
The Purple Cap leaderboard remains equally fiercely contested, defined by microscopic margins in economy and strike rates. Veteran Indian swing king Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru sits proudly at the top with 22 wickets, choking batters with an exceptional economy rate of 7.00.
He is fiercely pursued by Kagiso Rabada, who matches the pressure with 21 wickets at an economy rate of 9.00. Chennai Super Kings’ breakout domestic star Anshul Kamboj occupies the third position with 19 scalps and a steady economy of 10.00.
Rounding off the top five are Gujarat’s talismanic spinner Rashid Khan and Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav, both tied closely on 16 wickets apiece while maintaining highly competitive economies of 8.00.