KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan Hit On Elbow; Matheesha Pathirana Leaves Field With Hamstring Niggle

Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan lies on the ground after being struck on the hand by the ball while attempting a shot, as Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane watches during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata , India, Saturday, May 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan lies on the ground after being struck on the hand by the ball while attempting a shot, as Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane watches during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata , India, Saturday, May 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)