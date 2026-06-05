13 Foreigners Among Dead In Delhi Hotel Fire, In Touch With Embassies: MEA

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Published at:

Death toll climbs as massive fire engulfs multi-storey hotel in central Delhi; Ministry coordinates with foreign missions for victim support.

Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire
Local people rescue a foreign national from a hotel fire in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Summary of this article

  • At least 13 foreigners are among those killed in the devastating fire at a hotel in Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed.

  • The MEA said it is in direct contact with the embassies of the deceased foreign nationals to provide assistance and facilitate the repatriation of bodies.

  • Fire services and police continue search and rescue efforts, with several others injured and hospitalised.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday confirmed that 13 foreigners are among the dead following a major fire that broke out at a multi-storey hotel in central Delhi.

The blaze, which erupted late on Wednesday night, quickly spread through the building, trapping many guests and staff. Fire tenders and rescue teams worked through the night to bring the fire under control and evacuate people.

According to the MEA, it has immediately reached out to the respective embassies and high commissions of the deceased foreign nationals. “We are in touch with the concerned embassies and are extending all possible support to the families,” the ministry said.

The identities of the foreign victims are being verified, and the government is assisting with formalities for the repatriation of bodies. Several injured persons, including both Indians and foreigners, have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

Delhi Fire Services officials said the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. Preliminary reports suggest a possible electrical short circuit or violation of fire safety norms. The hotel management is also under scrutiny for alleged safety lapses.

Related Content
Local people rescue a foreign national from a hotel fire in New Delhi, India - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Eyewitnesses described a scene of sheer panic as trapped occupants attempted to flee the smoke-logged premises. - Photo By Tribhuvan Tiwari
Fire officials douse a fire at a hotel in New Delhi, India. - Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
S Jaishankar - Shuttershock; Representative image

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about fire safety compliance in hotels and commercial establishments across the national capital. Senior officials, including the Lieutenant Governor, are monitoring the situation closely.

Further details on the total death toll and the progress of the rescue operation are expected later today.

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