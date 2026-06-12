Rudra Gaurav Shresth Appointed India’s Next Ambassador to Turkiye

Prior to his assignment in Tehran, Shresth was on a three-year deputation to the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi
From 2016 to 2019, he served as India's High Commissioner to Mozambique
Shresth’s appointment follows the 12th round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Turkiye
Rudra Gaurav Shresth, a senior Indian Foreign Officer (IFS) and career diplomat, was appointed India’s next Ambassador to the Republic of Turkiye by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on June 11.
The MEA issued an official press release to announce Shresth’s new assignment. The 1999-batch IFS officer is currently serving as India’s Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Shresth assumed charge as the Indian Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran in May 2023, notes the official website of the Indian Embassy in Tehran.
Prior to his assignment in Tehran, Shresth was on a three-year deputation to the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi. And before that, from 2016 to 2019, he served as India's High Commissioner to Mozambique.
As a career diplomat, Shresth has also worked in India’s diplomatic Missions in France, Mauritius, Afghanistan, Singapore, and Bhutan.
Shresth, who holds a post-graduate degree from the Delhi School of Economics, has held multiple responsibilities at the MEA in New Delhi. This included dealing with personnel management and policy-planning, and serving as the Director of the Foreign Secretary's office
Shresth’s new appointment follows the 12th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FoC) between India and Turkiye held on April 8, in New Delhi. The consultations, chaired by Sibi George, Secretary (West) from the Indian side and Berris Ekinci, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs from the Turkish side, entailed a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and a discussion on key areas of cooperation between the two nations.
A statement released by the MEA noted that the two sides shared dialogue on crucial areas, including trade and investments, tourism, technology and innovation, energy, cooperation in educational and cultural fields, people-to-people ties and the fight against cross-border terrorism.
Views on regional and global issues of mutual interest were also exchanged, the statement added.
New Delhi and Ankara have decided to hold the next round of consultation in Turkiye on mutually convenient dates. The last round of FoC was held in Ankara in June 2022.