Trump Says Iran Wants Deal as Tehran Blames US Mistrust and Shifting Demands for Delays

Trump said Iran is eager to reach an agreement and criticised Democrats and some Republicans for complicating negotiations.
Tehran reiterated that a ceasefire in Lebanon remains a key condition for any agreement aimed at ending the conflict.
US President Donald Trump said Iran remains keen to reach an agreement with Washington and insisted that ongoing negotiations are moving forward despite criticism from political opponents.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed confidence that a deal would eventually be reached, while accusing Democrats and some Republicans of undermining the diplomatic process through public commentary.
“Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us,” Trump said.
“But don’t the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively “chirping,” at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever. Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end – It always does,” he added.
Speaking on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said negotiations had begun in an atmosphere of uncertainty and that repeated changes in the American position were slowing progress.
“Negotiations have started amid severe suspicion and mistrust, and the exchange of messages is taking place in this atmosphere,” Baghaei said.
“The other party is constantly changing its views and putting forward new or contradictory demands… it is natural that this situation will prolong negotiations,” he added.
Baghaei also linked any potential agreement to developments in Lebanon, saying a ceasefire there remained a key Iranian condition for ending the conflict with the United States.
“We insist that a ceasefire in Lebanon is an essential condition for any deal aimed at ending the war,” Baghaei said.
His comments came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to carry out strikes in Beirut's Dahiyeh district, a stronghold of Hezbollah.
The latest statements highlight the gap that remains between the two sides, even as both Washington and Tehran continue to signal interest in reaching a broader agreement.
(with inputs from The Indian Express)