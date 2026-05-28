US and Iran Reach Deal But Need Trump's Final Approval, Axios Reports

The United States and Iran have reached a preliminary agreement on key contentious issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme, according to Axios.
he deal will only be finalised after US President Donald Trump gives his approval, sources told the American news outlet.
The agreement was reportedly achieved through indirect negotiations, possibly mediated by third countries, amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.
The United States and Iran have reached a deal on a framework agreement covering the nuclear issue and broader regional concerns, but it requires final approval from President Donald Trump, Axios reported on Thursday.
Citing senior officials familiar with the matter, the report said both sides have made significant progress in recent indirect talks. The understanding is said to include limitations on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief and security guarantees.
However, the agreement cannot move forward without explicit approval from President Trump, who is said to be reviewing the details personally. Sources indicated that Trump is expected to take a final call in the coming days.
The development comes after months of back-channel diplomacy and rising tensions in the Middle East. Earlier this year, indirect talks between the two countries had stalled over differences regarding Iran’s uranium enrichment levels and its support for regional proxy groups.
The reported framework is being seen as a potential breakthrough that could de-escalate the long-standing standoff. However, any final deal would likely face strong scrutiny from Israel and conservative sections within the US political establishment.
Axios noted that senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have been closely involved in the negotiations. Iranian officials have also confirmed that substantial progress has been made, but emphasised that nothing is final until both sides formally commit.
The White House is yet to issue an official statement on the report. If approved by President Trump, the agreement could mark a significant shift in US-Iran relations and have far-reaching implications for stability in the Gulf region.