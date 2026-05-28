No ‘Double Standards’ In Fight Against Terrorism, Says NSA Ajit Doval In Russia

NSA Ajit Doval emphasised that there should be no “double standards” in the global fight against terrorism during his address at the Moscow Security Conference.
Doval called upon the international community to treat all forms of terrorism equally, irrespective of geography or political considerations.
He reiterated India’s consistent position against cross-border terrorism and highlighted the need for stronger international cooperation to dismantle terror networks.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday asserted that there should be no “double standards” in the global fight against terrorism while addressing the Moscow Security Conference in Russia.
Speaking at the high-level security forum, Doval stressed that terrorism is a common threat to all nations and must be tackled with a uniform approach, without any selective or politically motivated distinctions.
“We cannot have double standards in the fight against terrorism. Terror is terror, wherever it comes from and whoever supports it,” Doval said in his address.
Doval highlighted India’s long-standing experience in dealing with cross-border terrorism and urged the international community to adopt a zero-tolerance policy. He called for enhanced intelligence sharing, coordinated action against terror financing, and strict measures against countries that use terrorism as an instrument of state policy.
The NSA’s remarks assume significance amid ongoing global security challenges, including tensions in West Asia and concerns over radicalisation. He also praised Russia’s role in global security matters and reiterated the strong strategic partnership between India and Russia.
The Moscow Security Conference, attended by senior officials from several countries, serves as an important platform for discussions on emerging security threats, multipolarity, and international cooperation.
Doval’s strong and unambiguous message on terrorism is being seen as a firm restatement of India’s long-held diplomatic position on the issue.