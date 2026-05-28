Naomi Osaka Vs Donna Vekic, French Open: Japanese Star Beats Croatian Opponent To Reach Third Round

Naomi Osaka reached the third round of the French Open for the first time in seven years with a 7-6(1), 6-4 win over Donna Vekic in a hard-fought second-round clash on Thursday. After a tight opening set with both players exchanging breaks, Osaka raised her level in the tiebreak, dropping just one point to seize control. Vekic responded with clever drop shots in the second set but couldn’t maintain the pressure, eventually losing serve in the ninth game as Osaka closed out the match in 1 hour 50 minutes. The former world No. 1 also saved a break point in the final game before sealing the victory, and will now face 17th seed Iva Jovic in the next round.

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Naomi Osaka Vs Donna Vekic french open 2026 highlights
Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates winning against Donna Vekic of Croatia during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka Vs Donna Vekic french open 2026
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts as she plays against Donna Vekic of Croatia during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Donna Vekic of Croatia returns to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka of Japan returns to Donna Vekic of Croatia during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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A spectator covers himself from the sun during the second round women's singles tennis match between Naomi Osaka of Japan and Donna Vekic of Croatia at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Donna Vekic of Croatia returns to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Donna Vekic of Croatia returns to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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The dress of Japan's Naomi Osaka lies on a bench during her second round women's singles tennis match against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka of Japan talks with the referee before the second round women's singles tennis match against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka of Japan enters the court for the second round women's singles tennis match against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Naomi Osaka of Japan enters the court for the second round women's singles tennis match against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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