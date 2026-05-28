Naomi Osaka Vs Donna Vekic, French Open: Japanese Star Beats Croatian Opponent To Reach Third Round
Naomi Osaka reached the third round of the French Open for the first time in seven years with a 7-6(1), 6-4 win over Donna Vekic in a hard-fought second-round clash on Thursday. After a tight opening set with both players exchanging breaks, Osaka raised her level in the tiebreak, dropping just one point to seize control. Vekic responded with clever drop shots in the second set but couldn’t maintain the pressure, eventually losing serve in the ninth game as Osaka closed out the match in 1 hour 50 minutes. The former world No. 1 also saved a break point in the final game before sealing the victory, and will now face 17th seed Iva Jovic in the next round.
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