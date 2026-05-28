Coco Gauff vs Mayar Sherif LIVE Score, French Open: Defending Champion Set For Egyptian Challenge

Coco Gauff will take on Egypt's Mayar Sherif in round 2 of the Frech Open 2026 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, Paris on Thursday, May 28. | Photo: AP/EMMA DA SILVA

Coco Gauff vs Mayar Sherif LIVE Score, French Open: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second round match of Roland Garros 2026 between World No.4 Coco Gauff and Egyptian star Mayar Sherif on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, Paris on Thursday, May 28. Gauff is the defending champion of the Roland Garros and is currently running high on an eight-match winning streak, starting from the first round of 2025. The World No.4 has reached at least the quarter-finals of the French Open in five of her last seven appearances, losing in the second round only back in 2020 and in qualifying in 2019. On the other hand, Sherrif has a 71% win record on clay courts, but she hasn't been able to go beyond the second round at Roland Garros in her last three attempts. Though she has won her last four matches at Roland Garros but none of that win was against a player ranked in the top 100, so playing the World No.4 player would be a big challenge for her.

LIVE UPDATES

28 May 2026, 04:30:35 pm IST Coco Gauff vs Mayar Sherif LIVE Score, French Open: Streaming Details The second round clash of French Open 2026 between Coco Gauff and Mayar Sherif will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network, whereas the live streaming will be done on the Sony Liv and FanCode app in India.

28 May 2026, 04:11:34 pm IST Coco Gauff vs Mayar Sherif LIVE Score, French Open: Match Details Fixture: Coco Gauff vs Mayar Sherif

Series: French Open 2026

Venue: Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Time: 5:20 PM IST (tentative)