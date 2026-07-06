Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Bublik LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: World No.7 Take On Kazakh Star For Quarterfinals Spot

Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Bublik LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of round of 16 clash of Wimbledon 2026 between Taylor Fritz and Alexander Bublik at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Taylor Fritz has been in good form, dropping only one set across the first three rounds to enter the fourth round. The American made it to the semifinals and quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2025 and 2024, respectively, and is closer to the same stage again. Meanwhile, Bublik won his first three matches against Fritz in his career, but since then, he has only won in 2025 ATP Masters 1000 Paris. Also, this venue hasn't been his strong suit, if we go by the statistics. He has never gone past the fourth round in Wimbledon and would like to change that.

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6 Jul 2026, 08:00:15 pm IST Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Bublik LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Details Match: Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Bublik Venue: Court No.1, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London Date & Time: July 6, 9:30 PM IST