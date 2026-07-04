Colombia Vs Ghana LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Los Cafeteros Face The Black Stars In Kansas City Showdown

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Colombia Vs Ghana LIVE Football Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check real-time updates of the COL vs GHA FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match at the Kansas City Stadium

Colombia Vs Ghana Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026
Colombia's Luis Diaz, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal against Costa Rica during a friendly soccer match in Bogota, Colombia. AP Photo
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where the Round of 32 brings a high-stakes clash between Colombia's "Los Cafeteros" and Ghana's "Black Stars" at the Kansas City Stadium. After a stellar group stage campaign where they topped their group and remained unbeaten, Néstor Lorenzo's disciplined Colombian side enters this knockout fixture as the favorites. Bolstered by the creative vision of captain James Rodríguez and the explosive pace of Luis Díaz, they have shown both defensive steel and attacking fluidity. Conversely, the "Black Stars" are ready to prove their resilience after navigating a tough group. Under their tactical setup, Ghana will look to absorb pressure and capitalize on transition moments, relying on their collective spirit to pull off an upset. This first-ever World Cup meeting between the two nations promise a gripping tactical war, pitting Colombia's possession-based rhythm against the speed and directness that defines Ghana's play. With a coveted spot in the Round of 16 on the line, the world watches to see if "Los Cafeteros" can maintain their tournament momentum or if Ghana has a historic performance in store to shock the favorites. Follow the COL vs GHA match live updates with us.
LIVE UPDATES

Colombia Vs Ghana LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Starting XIs

Colombia: Vargas (GK); Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica, Puerta, Lerma, Jhon Arias, Rodriguez (c), Cordoba, Diaz.

Ghana: Ati-Zigi (GK); Mensah, Opoku, Senaya, Luckassen, Partey, Sibo, Yirenki, Semenyo, Ayew, Williams.

Colombia Vs Ghana LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026

Stage: Round of 32

Kickoff Time: 7:00 AM IST (on July 4)

Venue: Kansas City Stadium, Miami, Florida, USA

Referee: Clement Turpin

Colombia Vs Ghana LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!

Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as Colombia vs Ghana face-off in the Round of 32 match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Miami Stadium.

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