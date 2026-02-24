Belgium Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The Red Devils Under Pressure Following Underwhelming Group Stage

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Group G winners Belgium’s "Red Devils" clash with Senegal’s "Lions of Teranga" in a high-stakes Round of 32 showdown at Seattle Stadium. Both teams enter this first-ever competitive meeting with renewed momentum, having roared into form with emphatic 5-0 victories in their respective group-stage finales against New Zealand and Iraq. Under Rudi Garcia, Belgium looks to lean on the creative brilliance of Kevin De Bruyne and the goal-scoring touch of Leandro Trossard to dismantle a Senegalese side that thrives on vertical speed. Conversely, Pape Thiaw’s resilient Lions will look to the pace of Sadio Mané and Ismaïla Sarr to exploit the spaces behind Belgium’s defensive line, despite the injury-enforced absence of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. With a quarter-final path against either the USA or Bosnia and Herzegovina at stake, this tactical chess match in the Pacific Northwest promises high drama. Follow BEL vs SEN match live updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Jul 2026, 12:39:36 am IST Belgium Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage: Round of 32 Kickoff Time: 4:00 PM EDT (1:30 AM IST on July 2) Venue: Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, USA Referee: Saíd Martínez