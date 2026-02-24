Belgium Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The Red Devils Under Pressure Following Underwhelming Group Stage

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Belgium Vs Senegal LIVE Football Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check real-time updates of the BEL vs SEN FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match at Seattle Stadium

Belgium Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026:
Belgium's Alexis Saelemaekers (22) celebrates his goal with Belgium's Timothy Castagne (21) during the second half of a World Cup Group D soccer match, in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: Ethan Cairn/The Canadian Press via AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Group G winners Belgium’s "Red Devils" clash with Senegal’s "Lions of Teranga" in a high-stakes Round of 32 showdown at Seattle Stadium. Both teams enter this first-ever competitive meeting with renewed momentum, having roared into form with emphatic 5-0 victories in their respective group-stage finales against New Zealand and Iraq. Under Rudi Garcia, Belgium looks to lean on the creative brilliance of Kevin De Bruyne and the goal-scoring touch of Leandro Trossard to dismantle a Senegalese side that thrives on vertical speed. Conversely, Pape Thiaw’s resilient Lions will look to the pace of Sadio Mané and Ismaïla Sarr to exploit the spaces behind Belgium’s defensive line, despite the injury-enforced absence of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. With a quarter-final path against either the USA or Bosnia and Herzegovina at stake, this tactical chess match in the Pacific Northwest promises high drama. Follow BEL vs SEN match live updates with us.
LIVE UPDATES

Belgium Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026

Stage: Round of 32

Kickoff Time: 4:00 PM EDT (1:30 AM IST on July 2)

Venue: Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, USA

Referee: Saíd Martínez

Belgium Vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!

Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as Belgium and Senegal face-off in the Round of 32 match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Seattle Stadium.

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