The World Bank's Role

The World Bank's position in all of this is frequently misunderstood. It helped broker the deal in 1960, but its current role is narrow and procedural, limited to facilitating dispute resolution when one party is not cooperating. It cannot take independent decisions about which mechanism, the Neutral Expert track or the Court of Arbitration, should take precedence. In 2022, after a four year pause, the World Bank allowed both dispute channels to resume simultaneously, a decision that has since produced the awkward situation of parallel and potentially contradictory rulings running at the same time. In April 2026, Neutral Expert Michel Lino issued a final award that largely vindicated India's interpretation of technical design rules for its hydropower projects. Pakistan won a separate ruling from the Court of Arbitration in May 2026 on maximum pondage. India accepted the Neutral Expert's findings and rejected The Hague court's, which gives a reasonable picture of where New Delhi stands, it is not against all international oversight, just the one it regards as illegitimately constituted.