Outlook Explains | Can India Legally Exit Indus Waters Treaty? What International Law Says

India placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance after the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam attack
Signed in 1960, the treaty allocates the eastern rivers to India and the western rivers to Pakistan
The World Bank's role remains limited to dispute resolution
For more than six decades, the Indus Waters Treaty survived wars, border skirmishes and repeated diplomatic ruptures between India and Pakistan. Then came the Pahalgam attack on 22 April 2025, and within hours India announced it was placing the treaty in "abeyance."
The 1960 agreement, once celebrated as one of the world's most resilient water sharing arrangements, has since sat frozen.
About the Treaty
The Indus Waters Treaty was signed on 19 September 1960 by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistani President Ayub Khan in Karachi, with the World Bank as a witness party. It split six rivers between the two countries, giving Pakistan control over the western rivers, the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab, and India the eastern three, the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi. India received roughly 20% of the total flow, Pakistan 80%.
The treaty was deliberately designed to be permanent. As analysts at Geopolitical Monitor have noted, the document states it "shall continue in force until terminated by a duly ratified treaty concluded for that purpose," meaning both countries would have to agree on a replacement before the original can be dissolved. There is no unilateral exit clause anywhere in the text.
What India has done instead is something the treaty also does not formally recognise, placing it in "abeyance." As the Observer Research Foundation pointed out after the April 2025 announcement, the term has no standing in international treaty law. India has not diverted water flows or breached allocation quotas, largely because the infrastructure to do so at scale does not exist.
What has actually happened is a freeze on procedural cooperation, no Permanent Indus Commission meetings, no hydrological data sharing, no participation in dispute resolution forums. India has framed this as a countermeasure against Pakistan's support for cross border terrorism, a position New Delhi has consistently maintained since Operation Sindoor. India reiterated last month only that the treaty would stay suspended until Pakistan "completely stops cross-border terrorism".
What International Law Permits
Two provisions of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties are relevant here. Article 60 allows a party to suspend a treaty in response to a material breach by the other side, while Article 62 permits termination if there has been a fundamental and unforeseen change in circumstances that was essential to the original consent. India has not formally invoked either clause, but legal analysts suggest Article 62 offers the stronger argument, particularly if framed around climate change rather than security.
The Indus Basin's hydrology in 2026 is dramatically different from 1960 assumptions, with glacial retreat, erratic monsoons and population pressures that the treaty's drafters could not have anticipated. The caveat is that this argument requires both the change to be fundamental and the original circumstances to have been an essential basis of consent, a high bar that international tribunals have historically been reluctant to meet.
The broader principle at stake is what lawyers call pacta sunt servanda, codified in Article 26 of the Vienna Convention, which simply means agreements must be honoured in good faith. The Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague made this concrete in rulings in 2025 and May 2026, finding that India's suspension has no legal effect on proceedings already underway. As Aceris Law, which tracks treaty arbitration developments, noted in May 2026, the central principle is that non-participation by a state does not automatically deprive a tribunal of jurisdiction when it is satisfied it has competence and due process has been followed. India has boycotted these proceedings and rejected the awards as "null and void," but international legal practice suggests that position does not make the rulings disappear.
The World Bank's Role
The World Bank's position in all of this is frequently misunderstood. It helped broker the deal in 1960, but its current role is narrow and procedural, limited to facilitating dispute resolution when one party is not cooperating. It cannot take independent decisions about which mechanism, the Neutral Expert track or the Court of Arbitration, should take precedence. In 2022, after a four year pause, the World Bank allowed both dispute channels to resume simultaneously, a decision that has since produced the awkward situation of parallel and potentially contradictory rulings running at the same time. In April 2026, Neutral Expert Michel Lino issued a final award that largely vindicated India's interpretation of technical design rules for its hydropower projects. Pakistan won a separate ruling from the Court of Arbitration in May 2026 on maximum pondage. India accepted the Neutral Expert's findings and rejected The Hague court's, which gives a reasonable picture of where New Delhi stands, it is not against all international oversight, just the one it regards as illegitimately constituted.
The important question is what happens if the suspension hardens into something permanent. Roughly 70% of Pakistan's agriculture depends on the western rivers, and Indian Home Minister Amit Shah told an Indian newspaper last year that India would "never" restore the treaty. Whether legal or not, that outcome would have consequences well beyond the legal boundations, across farms, power grids and food supply chains for hundreds of millions of people on both sides of the border.