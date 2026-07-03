Pakistan Probes Alleged Placenta Smuggling Ring Linked to Anti-Ageing Injection Trade

FIA investigates syndicate accused of buying placentas from hospitals for export
500kg seized in Islamabad raid; 100kg shipment intercepted at airport bound for Vietnam
Tissue allegedly processed into anti-ageing injections costing 700,000 rupees each
Hospitals, waste firms and officials under investigation; 10-year prison term possible
Pakistan is investigating an alleged organised crime syndicate accused of purchasing human placentas from hospitals, processing them at an illegal facility and exporting them abroad for use in anti-ageing injections.
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said the network bought around 200 kg of human placenta every month from hospitals before drying and processing the tissue for overseas shipments, according to a BBC report.
During a raid on an illegal processing facility in Islamabad last week, investigators seized around 500 kg of what is believed to be human placenta and arrested five suspects. Photographs released by the FIA showed trays of dried placenta stacked on trolleys inside a house allegedly converted into a storage and processing unit.
In a separate operation on Wednesday, authorities intercepted another 100 kg shipment of suspected human placenta at Islamabad International Airport that was destined for Vietnam.
Hospitals under Scrutiny
Investigators believe the suspects purchased placentas from hospitals in Islamabad and Rawalpindi for around 800 Pakistani rupees per piece.
Pakistan's Human Organ Transplant Authority said the material was allegedly intended for export, where it would be processed into anti-ageing injections costing around 700,000 Pakistani rupees each.
The FIA believes the syndicate's operations extended beyond Islamabad into major cities including Lahore, Peshawar and Rawalpindi. Authorities are also investigating hospitals, waste management companies and immigration officials for possible involvement in the network.
The five suspects initially claimed the tissue was sheep placenta before allegedly admitting during questioning that it was human placenta.
Medical Waste Concerns
Medical experts say placentas are classified as infectious clinical waste and are subject to strict disposal regulations.
Hospitals are required to maintain detailed records of placenta disposal, with only government-approved companies authorised to handle medical waste.
The placenta is a temporary organ that develops during pregnancy to nourish the foetus before being expelled following childbirth. While some alternative health practitioners promote placenta-based products for tissue regeneration and anti-ageing, scientific evidence supporting such treatments remains inconclusive, and regulations governing their use vary across countries.
Under Pakistani law, those convicted of harvesting human organs for commercial purposes can face up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to 1 million Pakistani rupees.
Organised Crime Challenge
The case comes against a backdrop of growing concerns over organised crime in Pakistan.
According to the 2025 Global Organized Crime Index, Pakistan's criminality score rose to 6.32, ranking it 45th among 193 countries. The report says organised criminal networks operate across multiple illicit markets and increasingly engage in transnational activities, often exploiting weak oversight and cross-border trafficking routes.
The report also notes that criminal networks frequently collaborate with corrupt officials and use established logistics channels to move illicit goods across international borders, complicating enforcement efforts.
Investigation Widens
An FIA official told the BBC that the agency had previously investigated illegal human organ transplantation but described the current case as the first involving an organised international network allegedly trafficking human placenta.
The investigation is continuing as authorities seek to determine the full extent of the network's operations and whether additional individuals or institutions facilitated the procurement, processing and export of the tissue.