Pakistan Signals SCO Summit Invite For PM Narendra Modi

Pakistan plans to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the 2027 SCO Summit in Islamabad under established host-country protocol.
The SCO brings together 10 Eurasian nations to promote regional security, cooperation and economic development through annual leadership summits.
The reported plan to invite PM Modi comes against the backdrop of strained India-Pakistan relations after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.
Pakistan has indicated it will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the 2027 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Islamabad. The nation will host the upcoming gathering under the group's rotating presidency.
During a media briefing, a Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson said that the administration intends to issue summit invitations to all participating heads of state, News18 reported.
"The invitation is an obligation of the host country and will be issued according to the established SCO protocol," the spokesperson stated.
The SCO Forum
The SCO includes China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belarus. The bloc was established in 2001 to promote regional peace, stability and economic growth across Eurasia.
The 2025 summit took place in Tianjin, China, operating under the theme "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move". The event brought together world leaders including Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and leaders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
The meeting unfolded during a major US-led trade war initiated by Trump. It was seen as a significant step in strengthening India-China bilateral ties, bringing three major economic powers- India, Russia and China—together on a single stage.
Relations After Operation Sindoor
The protocol announcement occurs against the backdrop of severely deteriorated bilateral relations. Ties between New Delhi and Islamabad plunged following the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, including 25 tourists and a local, after terrorists opened fire at Baisaran Valley.
The Indian government retaliated by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and expelling Pakistani officials. The military subsequently launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7.
Armed forces targeted and destroyed nine terror camps located across the Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes eliminated more than 100 terrorists and sparked heavy cross-border shelling from Pakistan, resulting in casualties on both sides.