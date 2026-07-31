Pakistan Gangster Uzair Baloch’s Brother Shot in Karachi’s Lyari, Police Probe Gang Rivalry Angle

Zubair Baloch, brother of gangster Uzair Baloch, was shot outside his home in Karachi’s Lyari area.
Police are investigating gang rivalry and personal enmity as possible motives behind the attack.
Residents fear a revival of gang violence in Lyari amid reports of returning gang members.
Zubair Baloch, the brother of jailed Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, was critically injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on him outside his residence in Karachi's Lyari area on Thursday evening. The attackers fled the scene, while two bystanders were also wounded in the shooting.
According to Indian Express, the incident has prompted police to examine multiple possible motives, including gang rivalry and personal enmity, even as residents of Lyari have voiced concerns over the possible return of gang-related violence. Dawn reported that Zubair Baloch sustained multiple gunshot injuries, including to his chest and abdomen, and was undergoing surgery at Karachi's Civil Hospital. One injured passerby was also in serious condition.
Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported that the assailants arrived on a motorcycle with their faces covered. They fled after a nearby shopkeeper returned fire. Syed Asad Raza, a senior police officer, said Zubair Baloch was standing outside his home when he was attacked.
According to Indian Express, Uzair Baloch's character was portrayed by Indian actor Danish Pandor in the 2026 Indian spy thriller Dhurandhar.
Dawn reported that Zubair Baloch had been arrested in seven criminal cases in 2012 and was released in January 2025. Police are investigating the shooting from several angles, including the possibility of gang rivalry and personal enmity.
Speaking anonymously, a local social activist from Lyari told Dawn that Zubair Baloch had joined a "political party" a few months ago and had raised its flags in the area.
Meanwhile, Uzair Baloch continues to face multiple criminal cases in Pakistan. In March, an anti-terrorism court rejected his bail applications in seven cases involving murder, attacks on police personnel and possession of explosives.
The cases relate to allegations that Uzair Baloch and his associates attacked law enforcement personnel with firearms and explosives in 2012 within the jurisdiction of Kalakot police station.
In April 2020, a Pakistani court convicted Uzair Baloch of espionage and sentenced him to 12 years in prison.