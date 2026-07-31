Fresh US-Iran Missile Strikes Dim Hopes For Peace Talks

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
Published at:

The United States resumed strikes against Iran after a five-day pause, while Tehran claimed attacks on US bases in Kuwait and Jordan. The latest exchange comes despite ongoing talks aimed at ending the five-month conflict.

US F-16 Fighter Jet
US F-16 Fighter Jet Photo: | US CENTCOM / X
Summary of this article

  • Washington ended a five-day pause, describing the attacks as retaliation for Iranian actions against US forces

  • Tehran said it targeted US bases in Kuwait and Jordan, though CENTCOM rejected the claims

  • The latest military exchange comes despite ongoing negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme and regional security

The United States resumed strikes against Iran on Thursday, ending a five-day pause in military operations, while Tehran claimed it had targeted US military bases in Kuwait and Jordan, marking the latest escalation in a conflict that has entered its fifth month.

In a statement, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces launched strikes at 8 PM ET as a "powerful response" to attempted Iranian attacks on US personnel stationed in the Middle East.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as per the state news agency IRNA, claimed it had struck a US airbase in Kuwait, destroyed three US F-35 stealth fighters and killed American troops in Jordan.

CENTCOM rejected the claims, saying no US aircraft had been destroyed or damaged and that all Iranian missiles and drones were either intercepted or failed to reach their targets.

"Over the past few hours, Iranian state media have continued to report false claims by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," CENTCOM said.

Donald Trump Announces 'Historic' Agreement For Complete Disarmament Of Hamas In Gaza - Representative Image
Donald Trump Announces 'Historic' Agreement For Complete Disarmament Of Hamas In Gaza

By Outlook News Desk

Conflict Reignites

The latest strikes ended a brief lull after President Donald Trump paused a two-week US bombing campaign following an Iranian missile attack on American forces in Jordan. While the pause had raised hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough, both sides have since accused each other of violating understandings reached through backchannel contacts.

Related Content
null - File photo
Representative Image - Strait of Hormuz - Photo: AP; Representative Image
Representative Image - Strait of Hormuz - Photo: AP; Representative Image
US President Donald Trump - File Photo

Trump said earlier this week that Washington and Tehran were having "good talks" but warned that military operations would resume if negotiations failed to produce results.

Although the two countries agreed in June to pursue negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme and regional security, disagreements over key issues, including freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, have prevented any breakthrough.

US Navy - null
US Steps Up Naval Blockade on Iran, Boards Tankers in Arabian Sea

By Outlook News Desk

Blockade And Sanctions

The renewed exchange comes as US forces continue enforcing a naval blockade around Iran.

CENTCOM said it had redirected 20 commercial vessels, boarded two others and rejected Iranian claims that a commercial oil tanker had breached the blockade.

At the same time, Washington imposed fresh sanctions targeting Iran's Mahan Air network and an IRGC-linked front company, saying the entities had supported Iranian military operations.

Iran, meanwhile, said it had dismantled several US- and Israel-linked "terrorist cells" in the country's southeast and vowed to continue defending its territory.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories