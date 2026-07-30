Eddie Howe Set To Leave Newcastle United After Nearly Five Years In Charge - Report

A
Associated Press
Published at:

Howe took charge of Newcastle’s 4-1 preseason friendly loss to Bristol City on Wednesday, which may have been a pointer to a difficult campaign ahead following departures of star players this summer

Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe applauds the travelling Newcastle United supporters after their defeat to Brentford. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Englishman Eddie Howe is set to leave St. James' Park after nearly five years in charge

  • Howe's departure was reported by British outlets

  • Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali have left during this transfer window and there is speculation captain Bruno Guimaraes could follow

Eddie Howe is expected to leave his role as Newcastle head coach less than a month before the start of the Premier League season.

Howe’s impending departure was reported by outlets including the BBC and the Press Association on Thursday.

He has been in charge of Newcastle for nearly five years and during that time ended the Saudi-backed club’s decades-long wait for silverware.

Howe took charge of Newcastle’s 4-1 preseason friendly loss to Bristol City on Wednesday, which may have been a pointer to a difficult campaign ahead following departures of star players this summer.

Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali have left during this transfer window and there is speculation captain Bruno Guimaraes could follow.

Last year Newcastle sold top scorer Alexander Isak, finished the season in 12th and missed out on Champions League qualification.

Despite being bought by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund in 2021, Newcastle has not been able to emulate the Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester City or Qatar-backed Paris Saint-Germain and become a dominant force in European soccer.

Related Content
Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 was cancelled due to the US-Iran war and is set to be rescheduled on October 4 at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia - F1
Indian Army Fact Check Unit, PIB Fact Check Team Expose Deepfakes Surrounding Delhi Protests - null
Ransomware Group Reportedly Leaks Kudankulam Nuclear Plant Blueprints - null
null - null

Howe, who was hired in November 2021, twice led the club to Champions League qualification and won the English League Cup last year to end the club’s 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy.

But financial rules have restricted Newcastle’s Saudi backers from spending as lavishly as City and PSG and, instead, it has had to sell top players to reinvest in the squad.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories