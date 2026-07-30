Eddie Howe Set To Leave Newcastle United After Nearly Five Years In Charge - Report

A Associated Press Published at: 30 July 2026 7:57 pm

Howe took charge of Newcastle’s 4-1 preseason friendly loss to Bristol City on Wednesday, which may have been a pointer to a difficult campaign ahead following departures of star players this summer

A Associated Press Published at: 30 July 2026 7:57 pm

Eddie Howe applauds the travelling Newcastle United supporters after their defeat to Brentford. Photo: File

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