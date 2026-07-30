Murali Sreeshankar Repeats Birmingham Heroics With Another CWG Long Jump Silver

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Murali Sreeshankar clinched his second consecutive Commonwealth Games silver medal in the men's long jump, finishing runner-up at Glasgow 2026 on Wednesday. The 27-year-old produced a best leap of 8.09m to finish behind Jamaica's former world champion Tajay Gayle, who won gold with 8.15m, while Scotland's Stephen Mackenzie secured bronze with 8.08m. Sreeshankar, who also won silver at Birmingham 2022, led the field midway through the competition before Gayle’s fourth-round jump sealed the top spot. His performance marked a strong comeback after a knee injury forced him to miss the Paris 2024 Olympics, despite securing qualification. Lokesh Sathyanathan, the other Indian in the event, finished fifth with a best effort of 7.97m.

Murali Sreeshankar Glasgow CWG 2026 long jump final highlights
India's Murali Sreeshankar celebrates after winning a silver medal in the men's long jump final, with a distance of 8.08m, at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Murali Sreeshankar Glasgow CWG 2026 long jump final
India's Murali Sreeshankar clinches the silver medal in the men's long jump final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Murali Sreeshankar Glasgow CWG 2026 long jump
Jamaica's Tajay Gayle, centre, with India's Murali Sreeshankar, left, and Scotland's Stephen Mackenzie, right, celebrate after securing the gold, silver and bronze medals respectively in the men's long jump final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Murali Sreeshankar Glasgow CWG 2026 long jump silver medallist
India's Murali Sreeshankar clinches the silver medal in the men's long jump final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 Silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar with his coach and father, S Murali
India's Murali Sreeshankar celebrates with his coach and father, S Murali, centre, a former South Asian Games triple jump silver medallist, after winning the silver medal in the men's long jump final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 long jump final Murali Sreeshankar highlights
India's Murali Sreeshankar makes an attempt during the men's long jump final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 long jump final photos Murali Sreeshankar
India's Murali Sreeshankar makes an attempt during the men's long jump final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 long jump final highlights-Sreeshankar
Sreeshankar, of India, makes an attempt in the men's long jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 long jump final highlights-Stephen Mackenzie, of Scotland
Stephen Mackenzie, of Scotland, makes an attempt in the men's long jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 long jump final highlights-Jamaicas Tajay Gayle
Jamaica's Tajay Gayle competes in the men's long jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

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