Murali Sreeshankar Repeats Birmingham Heroics With Another CWG Long Jump Silver

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 30 July 2026 2:44 pm

Murali Sreeshankar clinched his second consecutive Commonwealth Games silver medal in the men's long jump, finishing runner-up at Glasgow 2026 on Wednesday. The 27-year-old produced a best leap of 8.09m to finish behind Jamaica's former world champion Tajay Gayle, who won gold with 8.15m, while Scotland's Stephen Mackenzie secured bronze with 8.08m. Sreeshankar, who also won silver at Birmingham 2022, led the field midway through the competition before Gayle’s fourth-round jump sealed the top spot. His performance marked a strong comeback after a knee injury forced him to miss the Paris 2024 Olympics, despite securing qualification. Lokesh Sathyanathan, the other Indian in the event, finished fifth with a best effort of 7.97m.