Honeymoon Murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi Surrenders Before Meghalaya Court After SC Cancels Bail

Sonam Raghuvanshi surrenders before a Shillong trial court after Supreme Court cancels her bail.
She has been remanded to judicial custody; SC had directed surrender within three weeks.
Accused of conspiring to murder her husband during their 2025 honeymoon in Meghalaya for financial gain.
Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the high-profile Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, surrendered before a trial court in Shillong on Tuesday (July 28, 2026) in compliance with a Supreme Court order cancelling her bail. She was remanded to judicial custody, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed.
The Supreme Court on July 23 set aside the bail granted to Sonam and directed her to surrender within three weeks. A Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and P.B. Varale held that her continued liberty at this stage could hinder the ongoing trial. The court, however, clarified that if the trial does not conclude within six months, she would be at liberty to file a fresh bail application.
Sonam, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested in June 2025 in connection with the killing of her businessman husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. The couple had gone missing while vacationing in the Sohra (Cherrapunji) area of East Khasi Hills on May 23, 2025. Raja’s body was later recovered from a deep gorge on June 2.
Police have alleged that Sonam conspired with her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, and hired contract killers to murder Raja during the honeymoon for financial gain. A chargesheet has been filed, and the trial is at a crucial stage.
Earlier, a Shillong trial court had granted Sonam bail on April 27, 2026, citing issues with the communication of the grounds of arrest. The Meghalaya High Court upheld that order on June 29, dismissing the State’s plea for cancellation. The Supreme Court, however, rejected the High Court’s view, noting that Sonam was aware of the grounds of her arrest and that alleged typographical errors in the documents could not justify bail at this stage.
Raja’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision and the subsequent surrender, expressing confidence in the judicial process and thanking the Meghalaya government and investigating agencies. The case continues to draw significant attention as the trial progresses in the Meghalaya courts.