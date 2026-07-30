In Photos: Japan Reels From The Aftermath Of Kumamoto Earthquake

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The powerful earthquake that struck Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture left damaged buildings, cracked roads, and communities grappling with its aftermath. This photo gallery captures the scale of the destruction, emergency response efforts, rescue operations, and the resilience of residents as authorities worked to restore normalcy

Aftermath of a Southwestern Japan earthquake
Vehicles are crushed under collapsed buildings in Yatsushiro, southwestern Japan, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, the day after an earthquake hit the area. | Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
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Southwestern Japan earthquake
A damaged smokestack is seen at the Nippon Paper Industries Co.'s plant in Yatsushiro, southwestern Japan, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, the day after an earthquake hit the area. | Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
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Magnitude 7.1 earthquake Japan
AEON Mall, which was damaged by an explosion following an earthquake, is seen in Kashima, Kumamoto Prefecture, southern Japan, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
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Japan earthquake July 2026
People help clean the damaged hall of the hanging bell at Jofukuji Buddhist temple in Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, the day after an earthquake hit the area. | Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
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Kyushu earthquake magnitude 7.1
A man helps clean the damaged gate of Jofukuji Buddhist temple in Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, the day after an earthquake hit the area. | Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
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Kumamoto earthquake
Kiyoshi Matsunaga, a local resident of Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, shows a damaged room of his home Wednesday, July 29, 2026, the day after an earthquake hit the area. | Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
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Emergency rescue operations Kyushu
Men walking on a car lane of a bridge inspect a damaged bridge built abreast for pedestrians in Yatsushiro, southwestern Japan, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, the day after an earthquake hit the area. | Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
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Magnitude 7.1 Japan quake gallery
Residents receive a water supply after water service was disrupted following an earthquake in Hikawa, Kumamoto Prefecture, southern Japan, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
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Kyushu island disaster photos
Residents receive food supply, following an earthquake in Hikawa, Kumamoto Prefecture, southern Japan, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
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Southwestern Japan earthquake pictures
A long line of vehicles forms at a gas station as people seek fuel following an earthquake in Uki, Kumamoto Prefecture, southern Japan, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
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Kumamoto earthquake 2026
Vehicles are crushed under collapsed buildings in Yatsushiro, southwestern Japan, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, the day after an earthquake hit the area. | Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
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Japan earthquake structural damage
A person sits near a house damaged following an earthquake in Uki, Kumamoto Prefecture, southern Japan, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Hiro Komae

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