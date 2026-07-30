In Photos: Japan Reels From The Aftermath Of Kumamoto Earthquake

1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
6/11
7/11
8/11
9/11
10/11
11/11
The powerful earthquake that struck Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture left damaged buildings, cracked roads, and communities grappling with its aftermath. This photo gallery captures the scale of the destruction, emergency response efforts, rescue operations, and the resilience of residents as authorities worked to restore normalcy
Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.