Durand Cup 2026: Indian Cities Honour Asia's Oldest Football Tournament - See The Best Photos

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The Durand Cup 2026 kicked off with spectacular ceremonies across diverse host stadiums. In Kolkata, the grand inauguration at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan featured high-energy artistic programmes of West Bengal and a soaring helicopter flypast carrying the national flag. In a historic first, Ranchi debuted as a host venue at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium, celebrating the occasion with martial arts and bhangra performances. Meanwhile, the Imphal leg at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium captivated thousands of fans with a stunning army canopy swoop, parachute landings, and traditional Manipuri dance acts. These multi-city opening ceremonies unified Asia's oldest football tournament by blending local culture with the deep-rooted sporting traditions of the Indian Armed Forces. 24 teams are competing in the 135th edition of the Durand Cup. NorthEast United are the defending champions. See the best photos here:

Durand Cup 2026 Opening Ceremonies at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, in Impha
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, senior Army officials and other dignitaries during the opening ceremony of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, in Imphal, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Durand Cup 2026 Opening Ceremonies in Ranchi
An aircraft flies with a banner during the 135th Edition of the Durand Cup, in Ranchi, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Durand Cup 2026 Opening Ceremonies in Kolkata
Soldiers perform during the opening ceremony of the 135th Durand Cup, before a Derby match between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, in Kolkata, Saturday, July 25, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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Durand Cup 2026 Opening Ceremonies in Kolkata
West Bengal Sports Minister Indranil Khan kicks the ball before a Derby football match between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant during the 135th Durand Cup, in Kolkata, Saturday, July 25, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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Durand Cup 2026 Opening Ceremonies in Imphal
Performers showcase acrobatics and fire-breathing during the opening ceremony of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, in Imphal, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Durand Cup 2026 Opening Ceremonies in Ranchi
Army officials from Gorkha Rifles during the 135th Edition of the Durand Cup, in Ranchi, Sunday, July 26, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Durand Cup 2026 Opening Ceremonies in Imphal
Artistes perform traditional Manipuri dance during the opening ceremony of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, in Imphal, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Durand Cup 2026 Opening Ceremonies: Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren exchanges greetings with military personnel as he was invited as a Chief Guest during the opening ceremony for 135th edition of Durand Cup football tournament, during a meeting, in Ranchi, Jharkhand. | Photo: CMO via PTI

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