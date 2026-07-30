Durand Cup 2026: Indian Cities Honour Asia's Oldest Football Tournament - See The Best Photos

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 30 July 2026 11:38 am

The Durand Cup 2026 kicked off with spectacular ceremonies across diverse host stadiums. In Kolkata, the grand inauguration at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan featured high-energy artistic programmes of West Bengal and a soaring helicopter flypast carrying the national flag. In a historic first, Ranchi debuted as a host venue at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium, celebrating the occasion with martial arts and bhangra performances. Meanwhile, the Imphal leg at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium captivated thousands of fans with a stunning army canopy swoop, parachute landings, and traditional Manipuri dance acts. These multi-city opening ceremonies unified Asia's oldest football tournament by blending local culture with the deep-rooted sporting traditions of the Indian Armed Forces. 24 teams are competing in the 135th edition of the Durand Cup. NorthEast United are the defending champions. See the best photos here: