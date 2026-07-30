Rahul Bats for SC-Monitored High Powered Committee to Probe 'Brutalities' Against Students

P
PTI
Published at:

Leader of Opposition reiterates demand for Amit Shah's removal, alleges excessive force against student protesters, while BJP rejects the claims and accuses him of making baseless allegations

Rahul Bats for SC-Monitored High Powered Committee to Probe Brutalities Against Students
Rahul Bats for SC-Monitored High Powered Committee to Probe 'Brutalities' Against Students

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said students deserve justice and asserted that an independent Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee must be constituted to probe the "brutalities" against them.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also shared on X a video clip of police lathi-charging students.

"Students deserve justice. An independent SC-monitored high powered committee must be constituted to probe brutalities against our students," Gandhi said on X, referring to the crackdown on agitators by security forces during the July 20 Cockroach Janta Party-led protest march to Parliament and on student demonstrators in other parts of the country.

Gandhi also on Wednesday demanded the sacking of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a Supreme Court-monitored probe into what he claimed was a "brutal attack" on protesting students and the use of pellet guns on them.

The former Congress president alleged that by ordering the "brutalities" on students, Shah was culpable and hence should be removed. He said that in case Shah did not know about the use of pellet guns on protesters, he was incompetent.

The BJP hit back, accusing Gandhi of telling a "bundle of lies and demanded he apologise for "misusing" the House by making "baseless" allegations.

Gandhi launched an attack on Shah in Lok Sabha while speaking on a debate on the bill seeking to make stricter punishment for paper leaks. He alleged that Shah was behind police excesses and firing against student protesters, triggering a massive uproar from the treasury benches inside and outside Parliament.

Related Content
Rahul Gandhi - | PTI; Representative image
Rahul Gandhi Misused LoP Privileges, Protest Outside PM's Residence Childish: BJP - null
LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the second part of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi - PTI; Representative image

Many of Gandhi's remarks made in Lok Sabha were later expunged by the Speaker, but the Congress leader repeated his charges outside Parliament. 

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories