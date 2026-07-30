US Resumes Strikes on Iran After Five-Day Pause; Three Civilians Reported Killed

The renewed strikes mark another escalation in the confrontation between Washington and Tehran after a brief pause in US attacks, with both sides continuing retaliatory military action as tensions over the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz persist. According to Al Jazeera, the United States said the strikes were aimed at weakening Iran’s military capabilities, while Iran insisted its response would continue as long as US threats remained. Hours after the US operation, Jordan and Kuwait also reported Iranian attacks on their territory.