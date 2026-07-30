Who Is Pavel Durov? Telegram Founder Faces Fresh Terror Charges From Russia

Russia has charged Telegram founder Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorist activity, accusing the platform of allowing Ukrainian intelligence-linked groups to recruit Russians for sabotage and attacks.
Durov, who founded VKontakte before launching Telegram in 2013, has repeatedly clashed with authorities in Russia and abroad over privacy, content moderation and free speech.
Telegram, with over one billion monthly users, has faced scrutiny worldwide over misinformation, piracy and criminal activity, while Durov also remains under investigation in France over alleged illegal content on the platform.
Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of Telegram, is once again at the centre of a legal storm after Russia accused him of facilitating terrorist activity and launched international search proceedings against him. The fresh charges, which carry a possible life sentence if he is convicted, are the latest in a long-running conflict between the self-styled free speech advocate and governments that accuse his messaging platform of enabling crime and extremism.
From founding Russia's largest social network to building one of the world's most popular messaging apps, Durov's career has been marked by rapid success—and repeated legal battles.
From VKontakte To Telegram
Born in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), Pavel Durov founded Russia's largest social networking site, VKontakte (VK), with his brother Nikolai in 2006 when he was just 22. Often described as Russia's version of Facebook, VK became immensely popular before coming under pressure from Russian authorities following anti-Kremlin protests in 2011-12.
Durov eventually sold his stake in the company and left Russia in 2014 after refusing to comply with government demands for user data.
A year earlier, in 2013, the brothers had launched Telegram, a messaging platform centred on privacy and encrypted communication. Durov later settled in Dubai, saying it offered the neutrality needed to protect users' privacy and freedom of expression.
Today, Durov holds citizenship in France, the United Arab Emirates and St. Kitts and Nevis. According to Forbes, he has a net worth of USD 6.6 billion.
Why Has Russia Charged Pavel Durov?
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has accused Telegram of failing to remove channels, chats and bots allegedly used by Ukrainian intelligence agencies and extremist organisations to recruit Russians for sabotage, terrorism and cyber fraud.
The charges have been filed under Article 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code, which deals with facilitating terrorist activities. Russian state media reported that Durov has been placed on international wanted lists and could face life imprisonment if convicted.
The FSB alleged that since 2022, more than 153,000 crimes committed using Telegram had been recorded in Russia, including the 2024 Crocus City Hall terror attack. Authorities also claimed they had sent over 150,000 requests asking Telegram to remove illegal content, but the company failed to comply.
Shortly after the charges were announced, Durov responded by posting an image of himself making an offensive gesture on Telegram's official X account. He has consistently argued that attempts to restrict Telegram amount to attacks on privacy and freedom of speech.
Telegram's Growing Reach—And Growing Criticism
Telegram now has more than one billion monthly active users, making it one of the world's largest messaging platforms.
Unlike WhatsApp, Telegram allows group chats with up to 200,000 members and large public channels capable of broadcasting messages to millions. While these features have made it popular with communities, activists and media organisations, experts say they have also enabled the rapid spread of misinformation, piracy and illegal content.
The platform has repeatedly faced criticism for weak content moderation. Governments and law enforcement agencies have accused Telegram of being used for money laundering, drug trafficking, child sexual abuse material, piracy and extremist activity. Critics have also faulted the company for refusing to share information about suspected criminals when legally requested.
A recent Cornell University study found Telegram had become a major hub for video piracy, with over 19,000 copyrighted titles shared across more than 1,000 channels, resulting in an estimated USD 17.49 billion in losses for content owners.
Legal Troubles Across Countries
The latest Russian case is not Durov's first legal challenge.
Russian authorities unsuccessfully attempted to block Telegram between 2018 and 2020 over its refusal to provide encryption keys. Although restrictions remain, the platform continues to be widely used in Russia, including by Kremlin officials and government ministries.
In August 2024, French authorities arrested Durov in Paris over allegations that Telegram was being used for criminal activities, including drug trafficking and child sexual abuse material. He was released after four days of questioning on €5 million bail, but French authorities continue to investigate the case.
Telegram has also faced restrictions or temporary bans in several countries, including India, China, Iran, Nepal, Brazil, Spain, Thailand, Kenya and North Korea.
In India, the platform was temporarily blocked ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination after authorities sought to prevent the spread of fake question papers and exam-related fraud under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.
What Happens Next?
The latest charges come less than two months before Russia's parliamentary elections, as the Kremlin tightens control over digital platforms amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Legal experts say Durov is unlikely to be immediately prosecuted while living in Dubai. However, if Russia secures an arrest warrant in absentia, it could seek his extradition should he travel to a country willing to cooperate.
For now, the case has once again placed Durov—and Telegram—at the centre of the global debate over where to draw the line between protecting free speech and holding technology platforms accountable for how they are used.