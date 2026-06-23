Telegram Is Still Not Working. Here's What's Happening

Several Telegram users across India continued to face problems accessing the messaging platform on June 23, with many reporting that messages were not being delivered, the website was not opening and the app remained unavailable on major app stores. The disruption continued even after the expected end of restrictions linked to the NEET-UG re-examination, leaving users wondering whether the block had been extended or if a technical issue was responsible.
The issue quickly became a topic of discussion on social media platform X, where users questioned why Telegram services had not resumed despite June 22 passing, the date many believed marked the end of temporary restrictions.
Why Users Are Still Facing Problems
Users across different states reported varying issues. Some said the Telegram app opened but messages failed to send or receive, while others were unable to access the service altogether. Many also reported difficulties accessing Telegram's web version through browsers.
The disruption appears to be affecting users differently depending on their internet service provider and region. In some cases, Telegram channels and chats remain inaccessible even when the application itself loads normally.
The continued outage has led to confusion because there has been no official nationwide announcement confirming a fresh restriction on the platform after the previously reported measures linked to examination-related concerns.
Has The Ban Been Extended?
As of June 23, there has been no public confirmation from Indian authorities indicating that any temporary restrictions have been formally extended. However, the absence of an official clarification has fuelled speculation among users.
Earlier restrictions were reportedly introduced in connection with efforts to prevent the circulation of examination-related material during the NEET-UG re-examination process. Many users expected services to return to normal once those measures concluded.
Since no new government notification has been widely circulated, it remains unclear whether the ongoing disruption is the result of an extension, staggered restoration by internet providers, or separate technical issues affecting access.
Why Some Users Can Access It But Others Can't
One of the most confusing aspects of the situation is that Telegram remains accessible for some users while remaining unavailable for others.
Technology experts note that internet restrictions are often implemented differently across networks and service providers. As a result, restoration may not happen simultaneously everywhere. Some users may regain access immediately, while others continue facing delays until updates are completed across their respective networks.
Differences in device settings, internet providers and cached application data can also influence whether a user can successfully connect to the service during a period of disruption.
Why The App Disappeared From App Stores
Several users also noticed that Telegram was unavailable or difficult to locate on certain app stores during the disruption. Such removals can occur temporarily due to regional restrictions, compliance reviews or distribution-related decisions by platform operators.
Even when an application remains operational, app store availability may not immediately return if regional restrictions or administrative reviews are still being processed.
When Full Services Could Return
At present, there is no official timeline for the complete restoration of Telegram services across India. However, users and industry observers expect greater clarity in the coming days as authorities, internet providers and the platform itself provide updates.
Until then, access is likely to remain uneven, with some users regaining functionality before others. For millions who rely on Telegram for communication, business and information-sharing, the wait for a full return to normal service continues.