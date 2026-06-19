NEET-UG Re-Exam: Delhi HC Rejects Telegram’s Appeal Against Temporary Ban

Delhi High Court rejects Telegram’s appeal and upholds the temporary ban on channels spreading NEET-UG leaked papers and rumours.
Platforms were used to circulate confidential exam content, answer keys, and misinformation, seriously compromising the integrity of the medical entrance test.
Significant judgment emphasises platform accountability; Telegram directed to cooperate with authorities while NTA continues to monitor the situation for a possible re-exam.
The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected Telegram’s appeal challenging the temporary ban imposed on several of its channels and groups accused of circulating leaked NEET-UG 2026 question papers and spreading rumours ahead of the possible re-examination.
The bench, while dismissing Telegram’s petition, upheld the government’s order restricting access to multiple channels that were allegedly involved in the dissemination of confidential examination materials, answer keys, and misinformation. The court observed that such content was not only undermining the sanctity of the prestigious medical entrance test but also causing immense mental distress to lakhs of genuine aspirants.
During the proceedings, senior counsel representing the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Union Education Ministry argued that certain Telegram channels had become a hub for organised cheating networks. These platforms were reportedly sharing solved papers, images of question booklets, and even coaching institute solutions within minutes of the exam commencement in some centres. The government emphasised that swift action was necessary to restore faith in the examination process.
Telegram contended that the ban was disproportionate and violated principles of freedom of speech and expression. The messaging app also highlighted its end-to-end encryption policy, stating that it had limited ability to monitor or remove content proactively. However, the High Court rejected these submissions, noting that no platform can claim immunity when it is used to facilitate large-scale academic fraud and national-level irregularities.
The temporary ban was initially imposed following complaints and a formal request from the NTA after the NEET-UG paper leak controversy erupted. Authorities had identified over a dozen channels with thousands of members actively sharing leaked content. The court has now directed Telegram to ensure full compliance with the ban and cooperate with investigating agencies, including providing available metadata of the offending channels.
This ruling comes at a time when anxiety levels among NEET aspirants are extremely high. The NTA had earlier issued an advisory asking students to ignore rumours and rely only on official notifications. The Delhi High Court’s decision is being seen as a strong message to social media platforms to act responsibly during sensitive national examinations.
Legal experts believe the judgment will have wider implications for how intermediaries handle illegal content related to exams, competitive tests, and public examinations in the future. The matter is likely to be reviewed after a few weeks, depending on the progress of the ongoing investigation into the NEET-UG leak case.
Meanwhile, the NTA continues to evaluate the possibility and timing of a re-examination. Students have been advised to focus on their studies and avoid panic triggered by unverified social media posts.