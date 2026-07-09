PIL Filed In Punjab And Haryana High Court Seeks Restoration Of Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj

According to the petition, Satluj is based on the life and work of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated allegations of illegal cremations and enforced disappearances during Punjab's insurgency period in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Khalra's investigation reportedly uncovered records indicating that thousands of unidentified bodies had been cremated by security agencies without following due legal process. He was abducted in 1995 and later killed. His abduction and murder were subsequently investigated, leading to the conviction of several police personnel.