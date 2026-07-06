Satluj Row: MP-RTI Activist Saket Gokhale Questions Removal Of Diljit Dosanjh-Starrer From OTT, Writes To Government

On the historical importance of the film, he said, "Satluj is a gut-punch to everyone who is either unaware or ignorant of the events of 1995 in Punjab. The film remembers a human rights hero Jaswant Singh Khalra who was killed for exposing extra-judicial killings and for trying to find out what happened to victims of those dark times whose bodies were marked as 'unclaimed' and disposed of while their families wait for them even today (sic)."