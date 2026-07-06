Ali Fazal–Richa Chadha To Lead Delhi-Set Situational Comedy As Romantic Pair For The First Time

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha play romantic leads together for the first time.
Delhi-set comedy also stars Kumud Mishra, with Shashie Verma directing the project.
Film begins production in 2026 before its planned theatrical release in April 2027.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are finally set to share the screen as romantic leads for the first time. While the real-life couple has previously appeared together in the Fukrey franchise, they have never been paired opposite each other. That changes with an upcoming Delhi-set situational comedy, where the duo will headline the film alongside veteran actor Kumud Mishra.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha reunite in a fresh on-screen pairing
The untitled comedy will be directed by actor, writer and filmmaker Shashie Vermaa and produced by Scenework Productions in association with Giriraj Productions. Set against the lively and unpredictable backdrop of Delhi, the film promises a blend of humour, relationships and social commentary.
Ali Fazal said the script immediately stood out because of its grounded humour and believable characters. It was also shared by the actor that working opposite Richa in a completely different dynamic made the project even more exciting. He added that collaborating with Shashie Vermaa had long been on his wish list.
Delhi takes centre stage in the upcoming comedy
Richa Chadha revealed that the authenticity of the writing was what attracted her to the film. It was said by the actor that the story is emotional, humorous and rooted in everyday life, while also offering meaningful social commentary.
She also recalled that the script reminded her of growing up in Delhi's Jamuna Paar. Richa added that although she and Ali have worked together before, this is the first time audiences will see them sharing a romantic dynamic rather than playing characters at odds with each other.
Director Shashie Vermaa described the project as a story about people, relationships and the unexpected chaos that can emerge from a single moment. According to him, Delhi itself functions almost like another character in the narrative.
The untitled comedy is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2026, while its theatrical release is planned for April 2027, marking the first time Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will headline a film together as an on-screen couple.