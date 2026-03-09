Ali Fazal Returns As Romantic Lead In Lust Stories 3: ‘A Softer Side Of Me’

Ali Fazal returns to a romantic role in Lust Stories 3, where he explores love, desire and emotional vulnerability.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal Returns As Romantic Lead Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ali Fazal returns to romance in Lust Stories 3.

  • Actor explores love, desire, and vulnerability in new role.

  • Fazal also reconnects with theatre through Mahanagar Jugnu.

Actor Ali Fazal is set to return to a more romantic screen space with Lust Stories 3, where he steps away from intense roles to explore a softer emotional terrain. The upcoming instalment of the popular anthology will see Fazal embracing a lover boy persona, marking a noticeable shift from the darker characters audiences often associate with him.

The actor, who previously played the fierce Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur, says the new role allowed him to reconnect with a more vulnerable side of storytelling. In the anthology, he stars opposite Radhika Madan in a segment directed by filmmaker Shakun Batra, known for his nuanced approach to relationships and emotional conflict.

Ali Fazal on returning to romance

According to Mid Day, speaking about the project, Fazal said the story arrived at a moment when he was seeking something more emotionally grounded.

Lust Stories 3 came to me at a time when I was craving something emotionally honest and personal. Shakun has such a rare way of observing human behaviour; he doesn’t direct scenes, he lets them breathe,” the actor said.

Lust Stories 3 first look unveiled - Netflix
Lust Stories 3 First Look Unveiled: Four New Directors, Four Fresh Stories With Stellar Cast

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

He added that working with Batra encouraged him to prioritise authenticity over dramatic performance. “This story explores love, desire and vulnerability in a very real way. I genuinely enjoyed slipping back into a romantic space after a long time.”

Related Content
The novel doesn't just focus on the skin condition; it delves into how fragile teenage bestieships are, exposing a world of micro-aggressions and one-upmanship. - null
Silence Isn’t Just The Absence Of Sound
Lust Stories 3 first look unveiled - Netflix
Lust Stories 3 First Look Unveiled: Four New Directors, Four Fresh Stories With Stellar Cast
Mirzapur The Film release date announced - Amazon Prime Video
Mirzapur The Movie Theatrical Release Date Announced: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal's Film To Hit Screens In September
Shweta Tripathi wraps up shooting of Mirzapur: The Film - null
Shweta Tripathi Shares Heartfelt Note As She Wraps Up Mirzapur: The Movie: "It Feels Incredibly Special And Emotional"
Related Content

Fazal also shared that the role allowed him to present a different screen persona to audiences. “There’s something freeing about playing a lover boy again, but in today’s context — flawed, sensitive and emotionally aware. I think audiences will see a very different, softer side of me.”

A return to theatre roots

Beyond his film and streaming work, Fazal has also been reconnecting with theatre, a space he considers central to his journey as an actor. Earlier this year, he presented the stage production Mahanagar Jugnu, written and directed by playwright Amitosh Nagpal.

The play featured performances by actors Neha Saraf and Swanandi Tikekar and was staged as part of the Le’ Chakallas Festival in Mumbai. For Fazal, returning to theatre felt deeply personal.

Imtiaz Ali teams up with Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari for his next film - Instagram
Imtiaz Ali’s Next Film With Diljit Dosanjh And Sharvari Locks Theatrical Release

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

“Theatre has always been my first love. It’s where I learned to listen, observe and truly inhabit a character,” he said, adding that presenting the play felt like coming full circle in his creative journey.

Mahanagar Jugnu was staged at the festival in Mumbai on January 27.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Retain T20 World Cup: Five Talking Points From Men In Blue's Title Conquest At Ahmedabad

  2. What Next For India's World Beaters? 'SKY' Sees No Limit To Ambition

  3. India's T20 World Cup 2026 Review: Revisiting Key Moments, From Group Stage To Historic Triumph

  4. T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan Shares Heartbreaking News Of Cousin's Passing Before Final; Dedicates Fifty to Her Memory

  5. India's T20 World Cup Conquest In Numbers: Men In Blue Shatter Series Of Records After Landslide Win - Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  2. After Nitish Kumar’s Exit, Bihar’s Women Anxious About Future Of Welfare Schemes

  3. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  4. Need To Adopt Holistic, Inclusive Approach Towards Women's Issues: Pradhan

  5. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  2. Sirens And Silence In West Asia: Anxiety In Migrants’ Hearts

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Iran Accused Of Attacks In UAE And Bahrain As Tehran Blanketed By Smoke

  4. Cuban President Condemns Trump-Hosted Regional Summit As 'Neocolonial' Gathering

  5. Minab’s Small Coffins

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race

  2. Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay

  3. Suga Turns 33: How BTS’ Rapper Built His Legacy Through Honest Music

  4. Timothée Chalamet Faces Backlash Over Ballet Remark As Michael B Jordan Gains Oscar Momentum

  5. TMC Dissatisfied After Meeting With EC, BJP Urges Shorter Duration For Bengal Polls

  6. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Global Oil Prices Soar, Iran Chooses Mojtaba Khamenei As New Supreme Leader

  7. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  8. Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, 279 Cancelled