Ali Fazal Returns As Romantic Lead In Lust Stories 3: ‘A Softer Side Of Me’

Actor Ali Fazal is set to return to a more romantic screen space with Lust Stories 3, where he steps away from intense roles to explore a softer emotional terrain. The upcoming instalment of the popular anthology will see Fazal embracing a lover boy persona, marking a noticeable shift from the darker characters audiences often associate with him.
The actor, who previously played the fierce Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur, says the new role allowed him to reconnect with a more vulnerable side of storytelling. In the anthology, he stars opposite Radhika Madan in a segment directed by filmmaker Shakun Batra, known for his nuanced approach to relationships and emotional conflict.
Ali Fazal on returning to romance
According to Mid Day, speaking about the project, Fazal said the story arrived at a moment when he was seeking something more emotionally grounded.
“Lust Stories 3 came to me at a time when I was craving something emotionally honest and personal. Shakun has such a rare way of observing human behaviour; he doesn’t direct scenes, he lets them breathe,” the actor said.
He added that working with Batra encouraged him to prioritise authenticity over dramatic performance. “This story explores love, desire and vulnerability in a very real way. I genuinely enjoyed slipping back into a romantic space after a long time.”
Fazal also shared that the role allowed him to present a different screen persona to audiences. “There’s something freeing about playing a lover boy again, but in today’s context — flawed, sensitive and emotionally aware. I think audiences will see a very different, softer side of me.”
A return to theatre roots
Beyond his film and streaming work, Fazal has also been reconnecting with theatre, a space he considers central to his journey as an actor. Earlier this year, he presented the stage production Mahanagar Jugnu, written and directed by playwright Amitosh Nagpal.
The play featured performances by actors Neha Saraf and Swanandi Tikekar and was staged as part of the Le’ Chakallas Festival in Mumbai. For Fazal, returning to theatre felt deeply personal.
“Theatre has always been my first love. It’s where I learned to listen, observe and truly inhabit a character,” he said, adding that presenting the play felt like coming full circle in his creative journey.
Mahanagar Jugnu was staged at the festival in Mumbai on January 27.