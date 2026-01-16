Shweta Tripathi Shares Heartfelt Note As She Wraps Up Mirzapur: The Movie: "It Feels Incredibly Special And Emotional"

Mirzapur: The Movie marks the reunion of the original cast from the series, including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Shriya Pilgaonkar, among others.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shweta Tripathi, Mirzapur: The Film
Shweta Tripathi wraps up shooting of Mirzapur: The Film
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shweta Tripathi has wrapped up shooting of the much-anticipated Mirzapur: The Movie.

  • The movie marks the reunion of the original cast from the series, including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Shriya Pilgaonkar, among others.

  • It is directed by Gurmeet Singh and backed by Excel Entertainment.

Actress Shweta Tripathi has wrapped up shooting of the much-anticipated Mirzapur: The Movie. Shweta, who has earned appreciation for her fearless portrayal of Gajagamini aka Golu Gupta in Mirzapur, completed an important leg of the film in Mumbai. It holds a special significance for her, as Mirzapur redefined her screen persona, transforming her image from a girl-next-door to a bold, feisty character that resonated deeply with audiences.

Mirzapur: The Movie is one of the first Indian feature films to be adapted from a successful web series. It will bring the gritty world of Prime Video's Mirzapur to the big screen.

Shweta Tripathi starts shooting for Mirzapur: The Film in Benaras - X
Mirzapur: The Film Update: Shweta Tripathi Returns As Golu; Commences Shooting For The Highly Anticipated Project

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The movie marks the reunion of the original cast from the series, including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Shriya Pilgaonkar, among others. It is directed by Gurmeet Singh and backed by Excel Entertainment.

On completing the schedule, Tripathi shared, "Wrapping up the film in Mumbai for Mirzapur: The Movie feels incredibly special and emotional." She said Golu Gupta has given her a voice, a strength, and an identity that she will always be grateful for.

Related Content
Related Content

She also said that the character truly changed the way audiences see her and the kind of stories she gets to be a part of. Bringing Mirzapur to the big screen is both "exciting and fulfilling" for the actress.

On reuniting with the cast, Tripathi said Ali Fazal is like family to her and "stepping back into Golu’s shoes felt like coming home, but with a new energy and scale."

She can’t wait for audiences to experience the film in cinemas.

Ali Fazal on 'Mirzapur 3' - Instagram
Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya Reveals The Jail Sequence In 'Mirzapur 3' Caused A Lot Of Trouble For Him; Here's Why

BY Garima Das

Shweta has been sharing BTS pics and videos from the sets, increasing the anticipation among fans. The film promises to expand the Mirzapur universe with the same intensity, drama, and unforgettable characters.

The release date of Mirzapur: The Movie is yet to be announced.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Saurashtra Vs Punjab Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final: Panwar Deals Two Quick Blows | PUN 200/4 (36)

  2. Pakistan U19 Vs England U19 Live Score, World Cup 2026: Green Shirts Keeping Young Lions Honest | ENG 189/7 (40)

  3. Afghanistan U19 Vs South Africa U19 Live Score, World Cup 2026: Proteas Bounce Back With Quick Wickets | AFG 221/5 (45)

  4. Who is Ottniel Baartman, Second South African Pacer To Bag SA20 Hat-trick For Paarl Royals?

  5. Pretoria Capitals Vs Paarl Royals: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 25 – Check Result

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  2. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  3. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

  5. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Live Scores Quarter-Final Updates: Lakshya Sen To Battle Lin Chun Yi In QFs

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  4. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

  5. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  2. BMC Elections: Majority Of Exit Polls Predict BJP–Shiv Sena Clean Sweep

  3. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  4. Didi Vs ED: Directorate Asks SC To Suspend West Bengal DGP, Others

  5. BMC Polls 2026: Chaos Ensues As Voter Names Go Missing From Electoral Rolls

Entertainment News

  1. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  2. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  3. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  4. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  5. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  2. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  3. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  4. Outlook Explainer: How China Built $1.2tn Trade Surplus Without Relying On The US

  5. ‘Bring Our Children Back’: Kashmiri Parents Urge Centre To Evacuate Students from Iran

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results LIVE Updates: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  2. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  3. Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

  4. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  5. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  6. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  7. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Soon: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  8. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC