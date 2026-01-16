Shweta Tripathi Shares Heartfelt Note As She Wraps Up Mirzapur: The Movie: "It Feels Incredibly Special And Emotional"

Shweta Tripathi has wrapped up shooting of the much-anticipated Mirzapur: The Movie.
The movie marks the reunion of the original cast from the series, including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Shriya Pilgaonkar, among others.
It is directed by Gurmeet Singh and backed by Excel Entertainment.
Mirzapur: The Movie is one of the first Indian feature films to be adapted from a successful web series. It will bring the gritty world of Prime Video's Mirzapur to the big screen.
On completing the schedule, Tripathi shared, "Wrapping up the film in Mumbai for Mirzapur: The Movie feels incredibly special and emotional." She said Golu Gupta has given her a voice, a strength, and an identity that she will always be grateful for.
She also said that the character truly changed the way audiences see her and the kind of stories she gets to be a part of. Bringing Mirzapur to the big screen is both "exciting and fulfilling" for the actress.
On reuniting with the cast, Tripathi said Ali Fazal is like family to her and "stepping back into Golu’s shoes felt like coming home, but with a new energy and scale."
She can’t wait for audiences to experience the film in cinemas.
Shweta has been sharing BTS pics and videos from the sets, increasing the anticipation among fans. The film promises to expand the Mirzapur universe with the same intensity, drama, and unforgettable characters.
The release date of Mirzapur: The Movie is yet to be announced.