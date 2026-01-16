Shweta Tripathi Shares Heartfelt Note As She Wraps Up Mirzapur: The Movie: "It Feels Incredibly Special And Emotional"

Actress Shweta Tripathi has wrapped up shooting of the much-anticipated Mirzapur: The Movie. Shweta, who has earned appreciation for her fearless portrayal of Gajagamini aka Golu Gupta in Mirzapur, completed an important leg of the film in Mumbai. It holds a special significance for her, as Mirzapur redefined her screen persona, transforming her image from a girl-next-door to a bold, feisty character that resonated deeply with audiences.