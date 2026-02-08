Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Up I Nobody Shoot with Nissam Basheer

Prithviraj Sukumaran wraps up I Nobody shoot.
Nissam Basheer directs the heist thriller Malayalam film.
Actor joins SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi next.
Prithviraj Sukumaran has officially wrapped up shooting for I Nobody, marking the end of production on the upcoming Malayalam film directed by Nissam Basheer. A recent picture from the sets shows the actor posing with the crew, confirming that filming has been completed.
Prithviraj Sukumaran's I Nobody update
I Nobody is described as a heist thriller layered with action and socio-political undertones. Directed by Rorschach filmmaker Nissam Basheer, the project brings together a strong cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu and Hakim Shahjahan in key roles. The film is co-produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions.
The wrap-up photo circulating online has generated excitement among fans, who are eager to see Sukumaran in a genre that blends slick action with grounded themes.
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming films
On the work front, Prithviraj was last seen in Vilaayath Budha, where he played Double Mohanan, a man determined to smuggle a rare sandalwood tree to settle an old score. The film explored a tense rivalry fuelled by ego and revenge.
Following I Nobody, the actor will appear in Khalifa, directed by Vysakh. The gangster action drama will also feature a cameo by Mohanlal, who is set to headline its prequel.
Prithviraj is also part of SS Rajamouli’s ambitious action-adventure Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In the film, he is expected to play the primary antagonist in a globe-trotting narrative with time-travel elements.
With multiple large-scale projects lined up, the South star continues to balance Malayalam cinema with pan-Indian ventures.