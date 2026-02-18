Prathichaya Trailer Out: Nivin Pauly Leads B Unnikrishnan’s Political Thriller

Prathichaya trailer released with Nivin Pauly in a layered political role.

  Prathichaya trailer released with Nivin Pauly.

  B Unnikrishnan directs Malayalam political thriller.

  Film explores Kerala politics and power image.

Prathichaya trailer is finally out, unveiling Nivin Pauly’s first collaboration with director B Unnikrishnan. The political thriller’s title and trailer were launched by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal at an event in Kochi on February 17, 2026. Set against the backdrop of Kerala politics, the film promises a sharp look at power, perception and the fragile balance behind cabinet formation.

Prathichaya trailer reveals layered political drama

The trailer opens in an unusual setting. Nivin Pauly appears to address a room full of youngsters, almost like a Ted Talk, asking if they are waiting to hear his success story. The tone quickly shifts as the narrative dives into state politics and the forces that decide who holds power.

Veteran actor Balachandra Menon plays the Chief Minister, while Sai Kumar seems to portray a Left leader in the opposition. Sharaf U Dheen makes a striking entry as a corporate antagonist and Harishree Ashokan appears as a shrewd political player.

As chaos unfolds in a mountainous terrain, the trailer hints that Nivin’s character is far more complex than he first appears. In its closing moments, the Chief Minister remarks that politics no longer revolves around individuals but around ‘Prathichaya’, meaning political image. The final word, however, belongs to Nivin’s character, who emerges as a potential kingmaker.

Cast, crew and Nivin Pauly’s political turn

The screenplay is penned by Mohammed Shafi and Devadath Shaji. The project began filming in Thiruvananthapuram in September last year.

Known widely for Premam, Nivin Pauly has previously explored political themes in Padavettu. With Prathichaya, he appears to step deeper into the political thriller space.

